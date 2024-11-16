Carmelo Anthony reacts in 4 words to Kiyan Anthony revealing college choice between Syracuse & USC

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony chose his father's alma mater Syracuse University over USC to play his college basketball. The former NBA superstar's son made his decision public on his father's podcast "7PM in Brooklyn" on YouTube.

After announcing his final decision, Carmelo Anthony shared a post on his social media. The former New York Knick posted a family video on his Instagram handle which featured the NBA legend, his ex-wife La La Anthony and their son Kiyan.

Along with the video, Anthony captioned the post with a short message for his son:

"It’s your time now. @kiyananthony," he wrote.

Carmelo Anthony also attended Syracuse during the 2002-03 season. He led the Orange to its first-ever NCAA title during his freshman year. As a freshman, "Melo" averaged 22.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. He was later drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the 2003 NBA draft, the same year LeBron James was drafted.

"From day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family," Kiyan Anthony said via ESPN.com. "My dad's name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name, and I've already done that through my dedication in the offseason, with early-morning practices, playing at camps, playing on the circuit."

Carmelo Anthony says he was waiting for Kiyan Anthony to make his decision

Carmelo Anthony also weighed in on his son's final decision to attend Syracuse. He with his former wife La La and Kiyan on the latest episode of the "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast.

When Kiyan announced his decision, "Melo" said he was eagerly waiting as too many visits can easily confuse players. He added that he was happy about his son's decision.

"I was just waiting for you to say it – it was just like time for him to, you know, no more flip-flopping," Carmelo Anthony said. "One day is this, one day is that. This situation, this visit, visits are dangerous, in a great way, though. Because you go on these visits and they got to pull out all the stops, so everything looks good; everything sounds good, so you can't go off of what's offered.

"I'm glad that he decided to make this decision. I'm happy," he added.

(from 29:10 mark onwards)

Kiyan Anthony is one of the highest prospects for the 2026 NBA draft. He attended Long Island Lutheran High School in New York. Apart from Syracuse, the four-star recruit had received offers from USC, Florida State and Auburn.

How do you think Kiyan Anthony will fare in college with the Syracuse Orange? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

