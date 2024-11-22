Carmelo Anthony’s co-parent Mia Burks proudly boasts about daughter’s academic excellence

Mia Burks, the mother of Carmelo Anthony's daughter Genesis Harlo Anthony, proudly flexed her daughter's academic excellence. The mother of the seven-year-old daughter of the former New York Knicks star posted a picture of Mia's homework on her social media and made a big claim.

In the homework, Mia was tasked with rearranging the numbers in an increasing order. Mia perfectly rearranged the two and the three-digit numbers. Happy with her daughter's performance, Burks posted a picture of the solved homework of her daughter on her Instagram story.

"still practicing math a grade level above 🤓," Burke proudly wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@miaangel_]

Genesis Harlo Anthony was born on August 1, 2017, when Melo was still married to his ex-wife La La Anthony. This year, the NBA legend was also present at his daughter's birthday party, which was Knicks-themed. So far, Carmelo Anthony has not publicly claimed that he is the father of Genesis Harlo Anthony.

Mia Burks has taken almost all the parental responsibility for her daughter. While she takes care of her daughter, she also maintains her social media presence, which has garnered her over 81K followers on Instagram.

Carmelo Anthony's co-partner Mia Burks reacts to Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight

The fight between legendary Mike Tyson and Jake Paul garnered over 74 million viewers. The flight that was live-streamed on Netflix also had Carmelo Anthony's co-partner Mia Burks giving her unique take on the fight.

Before the game, Burks posted on her social media for people around her. In her Instagram story, Burks asked people not to piss her off in the night. She also compared the Tyson vs Paul fight to Michael Jordan facing Mr. Beast in a one-on-one basketball game.

"But please don't piss me off tonight," she wrote.

"This fight is like watching Michael Jordan play Mr. Beast 1v1," Burks wrote.

[Credit: IG/@miaangel_]

Tyson ended up losing the fight in a unanimous decision. However, the fight received a severe backlash from fans on the allegations of being rigged.

Carmelo Anthony has a son Kiyan Anthony from his ex-wife La La. The couple were married for well over a decade. La La married Melo in 2010, but the trouble in their relationship started once he was traded to the Knicks.

The relationship took another hit when La La was rumored to have cheated in the marriage with rapper Maino. Two years later, the marriage took a final blow. The couple first separated in 2017 amidst the rumor of Melo having fathered another child. Four years later, in 2021, the couple were officially divorced.

