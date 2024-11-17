"Hello baby daddy": Lala Anthony makes a hilarious quip after awkward greet with ex-husband Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony shared nearly two decades as a couple, including 11 years of marriage. According to People, they broke up after citing "irreconcilable differences" in the relationship.

While both La La and Carmelo Anthony continue to co-parent their son, Kiyan Anthony, things got a bit awkward during a recent interaction. On Friday, La La appeared in the latest episode of Melo's podcast "7PM In Brooklyn" and gave her husband's co-host The Kid Mero and her son hugs.

However, she sat on the couch and skipped greeting her ex-husband. As soon as she sat on the couch, she remarked that the internet would talk "s**t" because they didn't hug.

"Oh they are gonna talk sh*t coz I didn't give you a hug," La La remarked.

The couple shared a hug before they again settled down. As soon as they sat down, La La came up with a hilarious quip.

"Hello baby daddy," La La addressed Melo.

According to People, Carmelo Anthony met La La Anthony in 2004, a year after he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the 2003 NBA draft.

They got engaged later that year on Christmas and married in 2010. Their divorce was finalized in 2021, and Kiyan remains their only child.

Carmelo Anthony reveals his ex-wife La La Anthony has deeper understanding of basketball

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony were together since 2004 before they split up in 2021. However, neither Melo nor Kiyan knew that La La played basketball. The ex-wife of the NBA star said on "7PM In Brooklyn" podcast that she played basketball.

La La claimed that she understood the game. However, as soon as she said that she played the game, both Carmelo Anthony and Kiyan were left confused.

La La continued anyway:

"I played basketball and I've been watching his game for so long so I just have a real understanding. I'm not one of those people that's just watching, like I know exactly right what's going on." (14:31-14:40)

La La said that she watched Melo play for a long time, and that helped her develop a deeper understanding of the game.

Later, Melo also corroborated La La's claims and said that she is very much tuned with the game. Carmelo later confirmed her assertion, adding that La La understands "what it takes to be prepared for the game."

Their son Kiyan recently announced his commitment to Syracuse.

