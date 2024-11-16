La La Anthony drops emotional reaction on Kiyan Anthony's tear-jerking message - "Mommm, without you I am NOTHING" 

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's ex, La La Anthony, received an emotional message from their 17-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony, after he committed to Syracuse Orange. The top recruit from New York announced the decision on Friday on his father's podcast, "7 PM In Brooklyn." Kiyan will follow in Melo's footsteps, who also attended Syracuse.

After making his decision, Kiyan sent a tear-jerking text to his mom, La La, who shared it with her followers on Instagram with nine emojis teary-eyed emojis.

La La Anthony's reaction to Kiyan's text (via @lala on IG)

"Mommm, just wanna say thank you for all that you do for me. Without you I am NOTHING."

Kiyan Anthony was born in 2007 to Carmelo and La La. The couple separated in 2016-17 and finalized their divorce in 2021. While they are no longer in a relationship, they continue co-parenting their only son. However, Kiyan primarily lives with La La.

She's heavily involved in his basketball journey. La La spends most of her time investing in his young career. She frequently attends Kiyan's games and supports his decisions, including his commitment to his father's alma mater.

Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony joined his podcast as son Kiyan Anthony announced his decision

Carmelo Anthony had his ex, La La Anthony, on his podcast on Friday as their son, Kiyan Anthony, chose to announce his college decision on the show. Melo and La La both gave their inputs as Kiyan announced his decision. The former couple made it clear about their lack of involvement in their son's ultimate choice, which came down to USC and Syracuse.

"It’s a tough decision. And like, for me to have to like, be quiet, like knowing what is cooking over here, it’s tough,” Melo said. "I know what’s happening in Syracuse. I’m a part of that … I can’t even tell him that. Because then that way, that’s like… Swaying. That’s swaying him a little bit."

La La Anthony added:

"We stepped back and allowed him to make a decision and told him whatever he decided we would support. Contrary to what people probably think, there was zero pressure from his dad to go to Syracuse."

Kiyan Anthony explained his decision to attend Syracuse, listing multiple reasons that swayed his decision to play for the Orange. He was keen to play for the young coaching staff led by Adrian Autry, with whom he could connect; Syracuse being close to home was another reason, and the program being part of the ACC and the level of competition featuring Duke and North Carolina, among others.

