Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony drops 2 word reaction on Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union's stunning outfit

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, made a stunning appearance at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Ad

The actress rocked a shimmering gown from Celia Kritharioti’s spring 2025 couture collection, featuring all-over sequins, beads and crystals. Her look was completed with a pair of clear Betzábe sandals and diamond jewelry.

Union took to Instagram on Wednesday to share snaps of her at the event. Reacting to the post, NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, took to the comment section to shower praise on Union's stunning outfit.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Love this 😍😍😍😍" La La commented.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

La La drops two-word reaction on Union's stunning outfit (Image: @gabunion IG)

"crystal clear for @fashiontrustus," Union captioned her IG post.

Ad

Ad

The Fashion Trust U.S. is a nonprofit organization and hosted its third annual awards ceremony on Tuesday to recognize and support emerging American fashion talent.

Dwyane Wade enjoys Disneyland trip with wife Gabrielle Union and their daughter during spring break

Dwyane Wade visited Disneyland for the first time last month, accompanied by his wife, Gabrielle Union, and six-year-old daughter, Kaavia. The three-time NBA champion shared the experience with his fans through a series of Instagram stories, kicking off the day with a rocket-themed ride.

Ad

"We on the rocket right now. Chilling. First ride of the day… First visit to Disneyland," Wade said in a video.

Union reshared Wade's story and coupled it with a four-word caption:

“And so it begins #SpringBreak2025”

Image: @gabunion IG

After a fun-filled adventure through the park, Wade wrapped up the stories with a family photo, summing up the day with a simple caption:

Ad

"A good day," Wade wrote.

Image: @dwyanewade IG

After their trip, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade also made a joint post on Instagram, which featured a highlight video from their Disneyland adventure. Among other things, the clip showed Union giving Kaavia her first "driving lesson," along with the six-year-old posing for snaps with various Disney princesses.

Ad

"the best part of the adventure… is who we get to share it with @disneyland," Union captioned her post.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union got married in August 2014, after they previously made their relationship public in 2010. While the couple has welcomed just one child together, their daughter Kaavia, they raise a blended family that includes three children from the Miami Heat legend's past relationships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More