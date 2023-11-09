Carmelo Anthony's former wife La La Anthony cosigns rapper Skilla Baby's new track 'Bae'

La La Anthony, the former wife of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, recently cosigned rapper Skilla Baby by using his song "Bae" in a TikTok. Basketball fans remember La La from her lengthy relationship with Carmelo that spanned much of his career. The couple became engaged in 2004.

La La Anthony has found continued success on her own in several TV series over the years. In addition, she has also racked up an impressive TikTok following, who took note of the song in her latest TikTok.

The TikTok video included several clips of Anthony with various hairstyles, outfits and looks while Skilla Baby's song "Bae" plays in the background. The 25-year-old rapper from Michigan has gone viral with his music over the past year, seemingly drawing the attention of La La Anthony.

The audio from his song "Bae" has been featured in several popular TikTok videos lately, with the audio trending on the platform for other users to find. The release coincided with Skilla Baby dropping another recent song titled "Black Force Music."

Check out the TikTok video posted by LaLa Anthony on her @LaLa TikTok account:

La La Anthony & Carmelo Anthony's relationship

Carmelo Anthony and La La were one of the most recognizable power couples in the NBA for a long time. The pair met in 2003 before becoming engaged the following year and marrying in 2010.

The wedding, which followed the birth of their firstborn son in 2007, was filmed for VH1's "La La's Full Court Wedding," which turned into "La La's Full Court Life." The show followed the TV personality and her husband for five seasons before coming to an end.

After Anthony was traded to the New York Knicks, the couple's relationship began to deteriorate.

During an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in 2022, Anthony spoke on their split:

“When we lived here (in New York) under all of that [attention], that's when things became complicated. I think that was kind of the start. Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage.”

Although the couple are no longer together, Anthony said on the podcast that they're still good friends, and co-parent their son Kiyan together. Kiyan, meanwhile, is working on taking his game to the next level in hopes of one day making it to the NBA just like his dad.