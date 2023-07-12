Is La La still married to Carmelo Anthony? Taking a closer look

La La and Carmelo Anthony were engaged on Christmas Day in 2004 just a year after they met. “Melo” was in his sophomore year with the Denver Nuggets at that time.

In front of 300-plus family members and guests, they were married at an Italian hotel named Cipriani in New York on July 10, 2010. The basketball superstar was playing his final season with the Nuggets when he got officially hitched to the MTV VJ.

The ceremony was aired by VH1 in one of the episodes of La La’s Full Court Wedding.

Kiyan Carmelo Anthony came into the world of La La and Carmelo Anthony in March 2007. The coming of their son made their relationship more complete, which was part of the reason why they got married three years later.

For more than a decade, the marriage stayed strong until she filed for divorce in June 2021.

By the 2011 trade deadline, Carmelo Anthony told the Denver Nuggets that he wanted to be traded. His preferred destination was New York City, a place where he was considered a legend due to his exploits with Syracuse in college.

New York traded Wilson Chandler, Raymond Felton, Danilo Gallinari, Timofey Mozgov, a first-round pick and two second-round picks for a package around Anthony.

The move to the Big Apple was the start of the disintegration of La La’s marriage to the 10x All-Star. During an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the former reality television host had this to say:

“When we lived here [in New York] under all of that [attention], that's when things became complicated.

“I think that was kind of the start. Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage.”

La La emphasized in the interview that things were “really hard” for her once Anthony was in the spotlight. She said that she was from New York, so the bright lights were nothing new. It was the off-court stuff that nearly depressed her.

La La and Carmelo Anthony remain good friends and are co-parenting their son Kiyan Anthony

Despite the breakup, La La and Carmelo Anthony have reportedly remained good friends. They’re determined to be the best parents to their son, Kiyan Anthony.

She had this to say in the same podcast about her relationship with the now-retired basketball superstar:

“We had some great times. We have a beautiful son, Kiyan, who's amazing,” she said. "It wasn't all bad. We had great, great times. It ended bad, but we're still friends and we co-parent great.

“Life is just about lessons and going through different phases, and that was a phase in my life, a chapter in my life. And now, that chapter's over but it's never really over when you have a kid with somebody.”

