"Carry on": D'Angelo Russell fires shots at Kendrick Perkins days after Anthony Davis diss

D'Angelo Russell defended Anthony Davis by taking a shot at former NBA star Kendrick Perkins after the latter had comments on the center following his performance against the Denver Nuggets earlier this month.

The big was slammed for "attitude" by the former Boston Celtics big and games later, the Lakers star redeemed himself with a dominant 27-point performance with 25 rebounds in the team's 120-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis' performance was the first in NBA history with staggering numbers that included five+ steals and blocks.

This time, Russell took to Instagram to share a snapshot of Davis' numbers and had a simple caption for Perkins.

"Carry On"

Perkins had even shifted his focus to the guard earlier last year saying he would trade Russell for "a box of Christmas Candles." Things have changed since and the guard was a vital cog in the team's win over the Milwaukee Bucks as he propped up a career-high 44 points to spearhead the Lakers offense in LeBron James' absence. Now, it was a show of support for his teammate who single-handedly decimated Minnesota.

"We know what it takes": Anthony Davis on the Lakers approach to games

'The Brow' explained the Lakers' approach and mindset to the rest of the games this season. Speaking to the media after the win, Anthony Davis believed that LA knew the approach to winning games.

“When we're out there having fun, everybody's confidence is high,” Davis said. “When we're talking trash to the other team, we're holding each other accountable, and we're just playing the right way. We know what it takes. It's just about having the consistency of playing that way each and every night.”

Davis is only the eighth player in the NBA since the 1982-83 season with at least 25 points, 25 rebounds, and five assists in a game. Another big Nikola Jokic did it last season, joining a short list that includes former stars Charles Barkley and Kevin Garnett.

Up next, Anthony Davis and the Lakers head to Golden 1 Center to take on the Sacramento Kings, a team they lost to 120-130 earlier this month. They begin a four-game homestand soon after and later hit the road for a six-game away trip as they begin their final stretch of the regular season.

The Lakers are now 36-30 with the win against Minnesota. They are placed ninth in the West and are tied with the Dallas Mavericks for 36 wins this season.