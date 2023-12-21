"I would trade him for box of Christmas candles" - Kendrick Perkins goes off at D'Angelo Russell after 2-pt performance for Lakers

Criticism has always been part of the game, and D'Angelo Russell has experienced it countless times since being dealt back to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers lost last night against the Chicago Bulls, and the highlight of their loss was Russell's performance, where he only scored two points.

Russell played 27 minutes and had trouble finding his stroke throughout the game. He shot 1-of-6 from the field and did not make a shot outside the arc despite having four attempts. The 6-foot-4 guard also didn't impact other areas of the game, as he only had two assists and one rebound.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins didn't like what he saw from the point guard and criticized him for having little impact. Perkins demanded that Russell find his game soon and help the Lakers improve their season.

"I would say Darvin Ham takes a little blame on this," Perk said. "But I'm looking at the players. Rui [Hachimura] has to elevate his game more, be more consistent. Austin Reaves has been great off the bench. Cam Reddish, he needs to be more consistent. But it's about D'Angelo Russell.

"Right now, I would trade Russell for a box of Christmas-scented candles and a lifelong supply of Christmas lights. That's how horrible he's been.

"We talking about D-Lo, a guy that could go out every single night and get you a dub. The Lakers need scoring. They need to take the pressure off LeBron, need pressure to be taken off Anthony Davis... He's been too inconsistent. The Lakers already don't play with enough pace because he play too much East and West. He got to get it together."

Russell's production dropped from last season and is averaging 15.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 while making 38.2% of his threes.

What are some of the worst games that D'Angelo Russell played this season?

D'Angelo Russell hasn't been the most consistent player in the league. That was the case even when he played for the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Still, he's had some abysmal games this season.

Nov. 11: Lakers vs Magic

The point guard finished with 11 points but had an embarrassing 1-10 shooting from beyond the arc. Overall, Russell went 4-17, and they lost against the Orlando Magic.

Nov. 19: Lakers vs Rockets

Russell finished the game with only four points against the Houston Rockets. He went 1-8 from the field. Luckily, they won the game.

Dec. 13: Lakers vs Spurs

The Lakers may have won against the San Antonio Spurs, but fans remember that Russell wasn't able to hit a three throughout the game and had four attempts.

