"He created this stereotype": D’Angelo Russell critical of ex-Lakers GM Magic Johnson over 2017 decision

After being selected No. 2 in the 2015 NBA draft, D’Angelo Russell's first stint with the LA Lakers didn’t go as planned. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets after just two seasons, with then-Lakers GM Magic Johnson publicly questioning his leadership. According to Russell, the Lakers legend’s comments unfairly tarnished his reputation.

Russell faced star expectations coming out of college. However, he averaged just 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.9 3-pointers per game on 40.8% shooting over his first two seasons as the Lakers went just 43-121.

It appears that LA’s lack of success may have irked Johnson, who was accustomed to the Lakers’ storied history. So, he eventually bailed on Russell in 2017, shipping him to Brooklyn in exchange for veteran center Brook Lopez and a 2017 first-round pick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We want to thank him for what he did for us. But what I needed was a leader,” Johnson said.

Expand Tweet

Russell later made an All-Star appearance with the Nets (2019) before bouncing around the league and ending up back with LA last season. He was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves during last year’s trade deadline as part of the Lakers’ mid-season roster revamp.

Russell went on to play a key role as the Lakers’ starting point guard during their 2023 Western Conference finals run. Likewise, he has gotten off to a strong start this season. Following his newfound success in LA, the 27-year-old decided to respond to Johnson’s 2017 comments.

During a recent appearance on “The Backyard Podcast,” Russell disagreed with Johnson’s claim that he wasn’t a leader. According to the veteran point guard, he has always had natural leadership abilities and has always been someone his teammates can rely on.

He added that Johnson created an unnecessary stigma around him early in his career.

“I remember Magic Johnson was like ‘We need a leader,’ or something like that. And I was already a natural leader. Like that was just already me and I didn’t even know I was,” Russell said.

“After I got away from that, I was like ‘Damn, that’s really me. Everything that he said, I’m actually doing that.’ I started realizing my teammates did want to play with me.

“I did make guys around me better. I did lead guys off the floor and help them get their s**t together routine-wise, diet, sleep, whatever. I was actually that guy. But he created this stereotype that I wasn’t this guy, so then I was fighting that my whole career.”

(16:53 mark below)

Also Read: "Swept y'all a** last year" - Alleged leaked audio of Bruce Brown shows Pacers guard beefing with D'Angelo Russell midgame

Magic Johnson said D’Angelo Russell matured since first Lakers stint

While Magic Johnson wasn’t a fan of D’Angelo Russell during his first two seasons in LA, it appears that he has come around on him.

After Russell was traded to the Lakers in February, Johnson expressed excitement for the deal. He also highlighted how the veteran point guard has matured since his first stint with the franchise.

“I think D’Angelo has really grown and matured,” Johnson said.

“He can score the basketball. He can pass the basketball. He doesn’t turn it over a lot. That’s what I like about him, too.”

It’s unclear if the two have cleared things up personally, but they appear to be on better terms than they were six years ago.

Also Read: In Photos: LeBron James catches Bryce James' Sierra Canyon game with family after appearing for Bronny James' USC debut game