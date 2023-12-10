"Swept y'all a** last year" - Alleged leaked audio of Bruce Brown shows Pacers guard beefing with D'Angelo Russell midgame

Bruce Brown won his maiden NBA title with the Denver Nuggets last season and later signed a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers. The large sum was largely due to his performance in the postseason. Denver swept the LA Lakers in the Western Conference finals and it seems like Brown still has a fresh memory of it.

On Saturday night, when the Lakers beat the Pacers 123-109 in the NBA In-Season Tournament final, the Pacers shooting guard did not shy away from reminding D'Angelo Russell about what happened last season.

Previously, Brown had said that the Nuggets knew that Russell was not the best Lakers defender and that their plan was to attack him on every possession. He had also added that the Minnesota Timberwolves were harder for them to beat than the Lakers.

Russell obviously found those comments from Brown disrespectful, and when the time came, both players went at each other. In a leaked audio, both Brown and Russell were heard going back and forth after Brown was subbed out following his second personal foul.

"Talking all that sh**. Sub, N**** talk too much," Russell said.

"I can talk. Swept y’all a** last year," Brown said.

"Walk your a** down," Russell said.

"Watch when I come back," Brown said.

"Come back and shoot them out of the game," Russell said.

Initially, Russell made a gesture towards Brown that he had two fouls on him and asked him to sub out.

Last season, Brown proved his worth with the Nuggets when he elevated his game in the playoffs. He was extremely crucial for the championship run with his elite defensive plays while providing excellent contributions on offense.

However, this time Russell had his last laugh as the Lakers beat Brown and the Pacers to win the first In-Season Tournament.

D'Angelo Russell speaks about on-court verbal spat with Bruce Brown

The potential rivalry between the Lakers and the Nuggets is already in process after the Nuggets trolled LeBron James and the Lakers post winning the championship last season. Perhaps, Bruce Brown exposed their wound again Saturday night by reminding them about the WCF sweep.

After getting into a verbal altercation with Bruce Brown in the first quarter, D'Angelo Russell kept it real and professional when asked about his back-and-forth with Brown.

While the Lakers guard said that Brown was talking too much last season which he didn’t like, he was also a fan of Brown’s game.

"He was talking s*** all year," Russell said. "For me, it was just showing it with my play. I don't have nothing to say to him. I'm a fan of him, to be honest. This was just all on the court. Got something to say? Show me on the court. (Nikola) Jokic ain't there next to you today. It's different."

Russell had his share of revenge against Brown as the Lakers took down the Pacers in the IST Final. He scored 13 points and had seven assists in the final. On top of that, he also pocketed a $500,000 winning prize.