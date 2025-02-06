"Cavs just filled their one possible playoff hole" - Skip Bayless warns Celtics as Cavaliers' significant trade boosts their title bid

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a significant move to bolster their roster on Thursday. Ahead of the trade deadline, the Cavs acquired De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks, a move that earned the praise of sports analyst Skip Bayless.

Bayless responded to the move with a tweet on Thursday. He warned the defending champions to be worried about the Cavaliers:

"Celtics should be very concerned that the Cavs just filled their one possible playoff hole with De'Andre Hunter, a big-time 3-and-D talent capable of playing big in the biggest games."

De'Andre Hunter's 3-point shooting and defensive abilities make him an invaluable asset. It's a skill set the Cavs couldn't let go of as they hope to make a deep run into the postseason and even challenge the defending champions for a place to represent the East in the NBA Finals.

The trade saw Cleveland receive Hunter, and the Hawks, in return, received Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two first-round swaps.

Hunter was the fourth pick in the 2019 NBA draft by Atlanta. He had a breakout season with the Hawks as he averaged 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season.

As a key contributor for the Hawks from the bench, he will now join the Cavaliers' rotation alongside Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The trade is seen as a clear win for the Cavs, with Hunter's depth and flexibility giving them much-needed wing depth and flexibility.

What's next for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the league?

The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-10) are well on course to make the postseason. They occupy the No. 1 spot on the Eastern Conference standings, and the addition of De'Andre Hunter makes the roster deeper.

The Cavs have won four of their last five games. Their most recent win was the 118-115 win at the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The win was inspired by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer logo shot from Darius Garland.

Next for the Cavs is another road game, this time against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. EST on Friday.

