"Celebrate you babe": LeBron James' wife Savannah takes to IG to share self-appreciation post for fans 

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, is one of the most popular basketball wives in the NBA community. She has an active and massive following of 2.4 million on Instagram where she regularly posts updates about her and her family. Savannah put up an Instagram story on Wednesday sharing some motivation for her followers.

"But did you congratulate yourself on your progress that no one knows about? Celebrate you babe," the post said.

Savannah James' self-appreciation IG story. (Credits: @mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Savannah has been an active spokesperson when it comes to self-love and self-appreciation and has been an active philanthropist for the past decade. Her philanthropy started back in 2004 when she volunteered for the LeBron James Family Foundation. She used to handle tasks such as checking in on students and their families at the foundation's events.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Since then, LeBron James' wife has come a long way, becoming the vice president of the foundation. In 2017, she launched her own mentorship program, 'Women of the Future,' to help and empower young women in her husband's hometown of Akron, Ohio.

She now also does a podcast where she talks about issues that modern women face. At 37 years old, Savannah is holding her own balancing work, life and family all together.

LeBron James' wife Savannah James drops podcast merchandise

LeBron James' wife Savannah James partnered up with April McDaniels and started a podcast called 'Everybody's Crazy,' earlier this year. The podcast has over 20K subscribers on YouTube and currently has six episodes, with the latest episode releasing last month. Savannah uploaded a video on her Instagram handle announcing the merchandise drop for her podcast's fans.

In the video, April could be seen having fun, joking around and interrupting LeBron's wife as she tried to make the announcement. Savannah said that the collection would feature hoodies, scarfs, baby Ts and many more items.

April and Savannah started the podcast to help women who have been facing issues in their lives. In the episodes, they share relatable stories from their lives and go through the queries sent to them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback