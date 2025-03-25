Celtics insider offers crucial Jayson Tatum injury update

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are in prime position to defend last year's championship victory, posting a 52-19 record entering Monday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. Boston entered Monday's contest riding a five-game win streak.

Despite an injury to Tatum, Boston took down Sacramento 113-95 to secure their 53rd win of the season. Tatum, who led all scorers on Monday, exited the game in the third quarter with a scary ankle injury. He elevated for a deep 3-point attempt with 3:38 remaining in the quarter, converting despite being fouled.

Boston Celtics insider and Boston Globe writer Adam Himmelsbach shared in-depth updates regarding Tatum's injury following the win over Sacramento.

"Jayson Tatum isn't being made available for interviews," Himmelsbach reported. "He's at his locker eating and joking with teammates and wearing sneakers on both feet though."

His second update followed soon.

"(Jayson) Tatum left the arena tonight with no crutches or boot, and just a very slight limp."

Tatum recieved 'MVP' chants from a hostile Sacramento crowd after convering the and-one 3-pointer.

Jayson Tatum scores game-high despite third quarter injury

Despite exiting before the fourth quarter, Jayson Tatum finished the game as the leading scorer for either side. He scored 25 points on 8-of-15 shooting, connecting on 5-of-9 3-point attempts, with eight assists and seven rebounds in 26 minutes of action.

Tatum, who missed the remainder of the game versus the Kings, was backed by strong supporting efforts from Kristaps Porzingis and Payton Pritchard. Pritchard scored 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting, with five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Porzingis, meanwhile, poured in 16 points with eight rebounds and two blocks in an impressive individual effort.

Boston connected on 38% of its 50 3-point attempts, forcing 15 turnovers on the defensive end, translating to 14 points off turnovers. The Celtics will be back in action on Wednesday night versus the Phoenix Suns, likely without Tatum, who was diagnosed with an ankle sprain after the win over Sacramento on Monday.

