Celtics star Kemba Walker explains his interaction with LeBron James in the NBA bubble

In the last few days, we have seen NBA players share their life inside the Orlando bubble. It has been as unique an experience for them as it has been for us as fans.

From star players like LeBron James to youngsters like Kyle Kuzma, everyone has been partaking in different activities with their teammates. Kemba Walker, the Boston Celtics point guard, is the latest in a series of players who have come out and spoken to the media about their NBA bubble experience.

In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Kemba Walker spoke about the uniqueness of the NBA bubble by explaining a random encounter he and fellow Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had with LA Lakers star LeBron James.

He was quoted saying -

"Whenever you go downstairs, you're going to see somebody," Walker told Rooks. "Like, the other night, me and JT were walking to get some food and we saw 'Bron. We saw 'Bron, J.R. (Smith), Jared Dudley and (Kyle) Kuz(ma).

"It's very rare to see 'Bron walking by himself and being comfortable. Like, I was telling somebody that he probably hasn't done that since he was nine years old: being able to be so comfortable just walking around and not worrying about people coming up to him and being bothered asking for something.

"Now he's just regular, you know? Not regular, but he's able to be comfortable and walk around comfortably, so I think that's pretty cool."

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will face stern competition from the LA Clippers

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are the number 1 seed in the Western Conference, which is filled with teams having NBA championship aspirations. Their biggest threat is the fellow LA team, the LA Clippers.

The Clippers boast of a deep line-up spearheaded by two time NBA champion and Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and star swingman Paul George. However, the LA Lakers themselves can have superstars in power forward Anthony Davis and LeBron James himself, who has been given the keys to the offence by coach Frank Vogel.

LeBron James would be looking to add a fourth NBA championship to his already dazzling resume. LeBron James has been chasing the elusive fourth ring since the famous comeback over Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors. He has been in terrific form this season and was one of the MVP candidates before the lockdown. LeBron James would be looking to continue his terrific run for the LA Lakers, especially in the playoffs.

