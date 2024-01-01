Zion Williamson was all praise for his teammate Jose Alvarado, whose defense got the better of LeBron James. This was crucial as the LA Lakers, battling fatigue and inconsistency, went down 129-109 to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Alvarado's motor was charged up as he sneaked up on James in the second quarter to pull off a heist. After snatching the ball away from the 4x NBA champion, he made a clinical pass resulting in a three-pointer swishing down. In another instance, he made a similar move in the second half.

This had Williamson commending the guard for his hustle. Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the win, he said Alvarado's efforts tilted the game in their favor.

"When he does stuff like that, it changes the game."

Alvarado, playing his 18th game this season, came off the bench to put up 8 points and 3 rebounds. While the numbers don't seem like much, his clever play was a highlight as the Pelicans exacted payback for their crushing loss to LA in the IST.

Williamson had a solid evening, with 26 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. Brandon Ingram (26 points) and CJ McCollum (22 points) played their part in the win.

As for the Lakers, James' 34 points, coupled with 5 boards and 8 assists, went in vain. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Austin Reaves had 20 points off the bench.

Zion Williamson and the Pelicans looking for a playoff run

The good run of form makes the Pelicans one of the surprise teams aiming for a playoff berth in the West. Much of their success depends on Zion Williamson, who has blown hot and cold this season. At the time of writing, the forward is averaging 22.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

His health and consistency have been a major talking point throughout the season. Williamson, who has never played more than 65 regular-season games in a single campaign since the start of his NBA career, has a point to prove. Add his offseason controversy that collected ample flak, and a solid run for New Orleans with him on board will surely see him quash the bad press.

The Pelicans (19-14) play the Brooklyn Nets next, followed by a tough set of games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Clippers. Only time will tell if Zion Williamson can sustain the rich form he struck against LA.