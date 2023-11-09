“Character building win” - Custody case-embroiled Damian Lillard reflects on Bucks’ narrow triumph over Pistons

NBA star Damian Lillard stood tall after Giannis Antetokounmpo's ejection on Wednesday, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 120-118 home win over the Detroit Pistons.

Lillard stepped up when the Pistons took the lead in the fourth to seal the deal for Milwaukee. The superstar guard was on the floor for 34 minutes and had a game-high 34 points, on 10/25 shooting and 2/12 from beyond the arc.

He reflected on how important the win was for the Bucks.

"I think it was a character building win. When you are down your best player, in that type of moment where you get a technical foul and then you get another technical foul, and it was their ball. When it rains, it pours," Damian Lillard told HoopsHype.

He continued:

"We had techs, they ball, they had momentum, they were confident in making shots, and even though we had the lead, the game was changing, and we know in this league leads go away quick, with the pace of the game how many threes they got."

It was a weird game for the Bucks, who saw the "Greek Freak" get ejected with a couple of techical fouls, while Khris Middleton (right knee management) was also out. However, their third superstar took over and averted an upset loss.

Thanks to the win, Milwaukee extended its winning streak to three games and improved to 5-2 in the East, trailing only leaders Philadelphia 76ers (6-1).

Damian Lillard continues to work on chemistry with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Damian Lillard's arrival placed the Milwaukee Bucks among the favorites for the championship, but the superstar guard will need some time to find his rhythm with his new team.

Lillard is dealing with off-court issues after filing for divorce from his wife Kay'La Lillard. The couple is battling for custody of their children, and the All-Star guard will need to appear in court in two weeks.

That could rule him out of the Bucks' home game against the Washington Wizards, which takes place on the same day as the court hearing (Nov. 24). Meanwhile, Damian Lillard is doing his best to build chemistry with Antetokounmpo.

"I know Dame was at Giannis’ house over the weekend working out at his house. They were watching film. Those two are committed to trying to enhance each other collectively," Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report recently said on his podcast, via Behind the Bucks Pass.

"And then in turn, that’s going to enhance the team’s play. So they’re doing everything they can behind the scenes to try the make this situation be a successful situation. But it’s going to be a work in progress."

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have appeared in all seven of the Bucks' games so far.

Lillard is averaging 24.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 4.7 apg on 40.0 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from the three. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo has averages of 24.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 3.4 apg on 52.5 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee will put its three-game winning streak on the line on Thursday when they visit Indiana to take on the Pacers (5-3), who have won their last two games.