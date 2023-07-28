“Charles Barkley bullied him to go bald” – Derrick White posterizing opponent in new look sparks hilarious reactions from NBA fans

Derrick White recently debuted a new look while playing pickup basketball this offseason.

In a clip posted to Twitter, the 2018 G League champion can be seen posterizing a defender who dared to go up and attempt a block. Although the footage was impressive enough in it's own right, NBA fans couldn't help but crack jokes about Derrick White's new haircut.

As many were quick to recall, back in April, Inside the NBA hosts and Hall of Famer's Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley roasted White relentlessly. Hence, it's no surprise fans were quick to refer back to Shaq and Chuck cracking jokes once the footage of White's highlight-reel dunk went viral.

Check out the dunk, as well as some of the funniest reactions from NBA fans, below:

Takuache 6ix9ine @Takuache6ix9ine @TheDunkCentral @303league @ClutchPoints Charles Barkley bullied him to go bald by making fun of his 9 head on live tv.

Decu @DecNFT @TheDunkCentral @303league @ClutchPoints Bros about to be playing in China

Doctor Eth @DoctorEthereum @TheDunkCentral @303league @ClutchPoints Derrick White boutta be an All Star with that Bald Head.



Bro just turned into Jordan.

gotbounce.eth @gotbounce_eth @TheDunkCentral @303league @ClutchPoints because he dunked on that middle school gym teacher?

Eastwood @RunItBackPhilly @TheDunkCentral @303league @ClutchPoints That was the worst crossover I’ve ever seen

GreenRunsDeep @CelticsGRD @TheDunkCentral @303league @ClutchPoints All star season coming

Micah Flause @MFlause @TheDunkCentral @303league @ClutchPoints @kawhileonard @DejounteMurray and @Dwhite921 all seem to be very focused and disciplined in their movements. It’s a little awkward and slow to the eye, but the precision leading to efficiency is clear. Pop must be putting something in the water…

NBA Expert. @WhatSeperatesU @TheDunkCentral @303league @ClutchPoints really broke their chemistry for Porgingas lmao

What did Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal say about Derrick White?

In the first round of the NBA Playoffs, White and the Boston Celtics took on the Atlanta Hawks. During a post-game press conference, Derrick White spoke to media members about the team's performance.

With Inside the NBA handling broadcasting duties for the game, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley were quick to take note of White's hairline. As Ernie Johnson tried to reel the duo back in, they continued cracking jokes about the situation.

Shaq kicked things off, singing:

“You’ll never find, dum, dum, dum, a hairline like mine.”

Charles Barkley then chimed in, comparing White to Stephen A. Smith:

“Is that Derrick White or Stephen A.? Damn, Derrick! Stephen A. played for the Celtics! You do First Take in the morning and play for the Celtics.”

However, the comments didn't sit too well with the First Take host, who responded with a Tweet of his own, vowing to get revenge on the pair.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Love all of my brothers on @NBAonTNT. But I’m gonna get @SHAQ and Chuck for comparing me with Derrick White. Y’all are gonna pay for that

The next time Smith was on-air for ESPN, he spoke about the matter, taking aim at both Barkley and O'Neal for the comparison. While making an appearance on Get Up, he also called out his fellow crew members Dominique Foxworth for his hairline as well:

"First of all, the first thing I did was text them, and I said 'I'mma get both of y'all. I'mma get both of y'all.' They were cracking up dying laughing texting me back later, 'We love you man,' I was like 'Ohh I'm going to get y'all back.'

He continued:

"Listen, Derrick White's a very good player, a very good man. You know, I wish him nothing but the best, but I don't think my hairline looks like that. I think it looks a little better than that."

While White gears up for the season, it seems as though many are expecting O'Neal and Barkley to bring the situation up once Inside the NBA returns.

