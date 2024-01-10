Charles Barkley minces no words on Aaron Rodgers-Jimmy Kimmel feud: 'I would've punched him in the face'

NBA legend Charles Barkley was asked what he would have done if New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers accused him of being on the Jeffrey Epstein list. Over the week, the NFL icon made comments about comedian and host Jimmy Kimmel about being on the controversial list.

Early in the year, the beef between Rodgers and Kimmel became heated as the Jets star went on a guest on the Pat McAfee Show. He discussed the Epstein list days before a new batch of names went public. He mentioned the comedian's name and that he was worried about his name getting publicized on that list.

Kimmel responded hours later and threatened to take legal action. He posted on X that he will take things to the next level against Rodgers' claims. The NFL star hasn't apologized for his comments but clarified that he isn't accusing him of pedophilia.

Now, Barkley has given his piece of mind when asked what he would've done if Rodgers accused him of being on the list.

"I would've punched him on the face," Barkley said. "I think that when you're in the limelight, people get to say things about you that goes with the territory, but that when you start comparing people send you hanging out with pedophiles and people hanging out having s*x with underage girls… that’s dangerous allegations."

Charles Barkley apologized to Stephen Colbert

Charles Barkley and Gayle King went to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote their new show, King Charles. As they were seated across the host, Colbert shared his disappointment with the former NBA star.

Colbert said he hadn't seen Barkley since 2020, when he came on as a guest on the show. The host recalled that he offered to give him an elbow bump as a greeting, but Chuck insisted on exchanging handshakes.

[01:47] “Two days later the entire country shuts down,” Colbert said. “You announce that you might have been exposed to Covid, meaning myself and my family can’t leave our house because we think we might have been exposed to Covid because I’ve been exposed to Covid by you. And we called you everyday for 11 days. And you never called us back. ... What the hell, Charles?”

Barkley quickly explained his side and said he was stuck in a condo for 10 days waiting for his results. He apologized for not calling Colbert and the two exchanged handshakes after.

"I apologize for not calling you back," Barkley said.

Cobert then put on hand sanitizer after the handshake.

