"Money equals out ugly": Charles Barkley comically claims Michael Jordan's good looks are down to his $2,000,000,000 fortune

Charles Barkley has doubled down on his take that Michael Jordan is not a handsome man. After claiming Jordan was not a good looking person on an Oprah Winfrey show, Barkley said it again on Stephen Colbert's show. When asked if Jordan was a good-looking man, Barkley flat-out denied it.

The conversation started with the topic of Shaquille O’Neal being ranked ninth in the GQ magazine among the sexiest blad men in the world. Barkley was asked if Jordan was a good looking man. Barkley had an immediate and hilarious response:

“I'm not great lookin', but I'm better-lookin' than Michael Jordan. And I'm damn sure better lookin' than Shaquille O'Neal.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, his “King Charles” co-host Gayle King said that she met Jordan in a marriage recently and he looked handsome. Alluding to MJ’s billion status, Chuckster said that it is easy to perceive a rich person as handsome.

“That's cause he's got $2 billion. Money equals out ugly.”

Previously, in a segment of the Oprah Winfrey Show, Barkley said that people call Jordan a handsome man. But according to Chuck, MJ was handsome only because he had millions of dollars.

Barkley and Jordan shared an iconic friendship in and outside the basketball court. However, after Barkley made some comments about Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets, their relationship strained and are no longer in talking terms.

While Charles Barkley claimed Jordan was worth $2 billion, he was off by just $1 billion. According to Forbes, the six-time champion is worth $3 billion.

Charles Barkley and his weight loss journey

Charles Barkley was one of the dominant big men in the league during his career in the NBA. However, the Phoenix Suns legend gained substantial weight once he retired.

The former NBA player started a weight loss regime recently after weighing as much as 350 pounds. After consulting his doctor regarding his weight gain, Chuck said that he started a new regime for weight loss and it has worked great for him.

Barkley has been on routine and has shed a lot of weight since last year. In a recent interview with sports commentator Pat McAfee, Barkley said that he has changed his eating habits and exercised regularly, which has helped him lose some weight.

Barkley also said that he has been consuming Mounjaro, a drug that helps in weight loss in adults with Type 2 diabetes.

"I'm working out, I'm taking my shot once a week," he said, referring to Mounjaro. "I started at 352 [lbs.]. And I'm down to 290. I'm starting to feel like a human being, not a fat ass anymore.”

Charles Barkley admitted that he doesn't know what the medicine does to the body but he takes the shot every week.