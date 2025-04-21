Charles Barkley's trolling backfires at him as 2X NBA champ claps back with savage comeback in hilarious championship debate

Kenny "The Jet" Smith roasted his co-host and former NBA star Charles Barkley on Sunday's episode of TNT's "Inside the NBA." The crew, together with Ernie Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal, was announcing the finalists for the NBA Awards.

Ad

When it was time to announce the finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year award, Smith was tasked to make the announcement. After all, the DPOY was recently rebranded as the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy, and Smith played with Olajuwon for six seasons with the Houston Rockets, winning two championships together.

As the former NBA guard was getting ready to read the list, Johnson said it was appropriate for him to read the list since Olajuwon was the Nigerian-American player. However, Barkley had a joke directed at Smith, saying:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The guy who got you your two trophies."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

But Kenny Smoth clapped back and said:

"Who got you yours? Oops nobody.

Chuck tried his best to roast his co-host with another comment.

"He just bought him water during Ramadan."

But Smith had the last laugh, as he said:

"Silence is golden, who helped you win a championship?"

"Nobody," Barkley answered.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Barkley also played with Olajuwon for three seasons, from 1996-97 to 1999-2000. However, it was during the time when he started to decline as a star. Chuck only had one All-Star season with the Rockets, as he averaged 19.2 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 48.4 percent shooting.

During the final years of his career with the Rockets, Barkley struggled with injuries. He appeared in 130 games, averaging 15.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists. The power forward retired from the NBA in 2000.

Ad

Also read: "Kissed a donkey on the a**": Kenny Smith recalls Charles Barkley's hilarious animal bet payoff on live TV

Charles Barkley credited the general managers of the Thunder and the Raptors

Charles Barkley couldn't help but credit the executives of the OKC Thunder and Toronto Raptors have done this year. After the Thunder had a dominating 131-80 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their first-round series, Barkley said:

Ad

"Sam Presti and Masai Ujiri, they’re the best two general managers in this league, by far... I’m just saying that guy Masai Ujiri up in Toronto is amazing."

Expand Tweet

Ad

He went on to criticize other general managers and said they're only stealing money.

The Thunder has a well-constructed roster and has collected high draft picks, which they can use to draft players or trade for a star. For the Raptors, however, they aren't on that level yet. But Barkley credits Toronto's Masai Ujiri for the work he's done.

Also read: Charles Barkley makes bold claim about surging James Harden and Clippers ahead of playoffs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More