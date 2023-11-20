Charles Barkley set to headline new CNN show with Gayle King: What we know so far

Charles Barkley and Gayle King are set to break the traditional style of news programs on CNN. The NBA legend will join forces with the prominent CBS journalist to host the weekly show called “King Charles” together, marking a new era. The news of the partnership was first confirmed by Barkley and King in April this year on TNT, a network owned by Warner Bros.

The show will consist of an hour-long live discussion and will be aired on Wednesdays. While King got her deal signed off by CBS, it was easy for Barkley to make the transition since CNN is also owned by Warner Bros, who had renewed Barkley's deal not too long ago.

Back in April, CNN CEO Chris Licht shed some light on the proposed show, saying that the weekly show would start in the fall and would run into 2024. He had also said that the show would give the audience a unique perspective.

“This show will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities,” Licht said.

Gayle King promised the audience that they would see the duo rendering unfiltered thoughts on the biggest stories of the day.

CNN announced that the primetime limited series will premier on Nov. 29. "King Charles" will air at 10 p.m. ET on every Wednesday. However, due to the GOP debate on Dec. 6, the show will air an hour early.

Charles Barkley vows not to align with “clickbait” journalism

Charles Barkley is known for speaking his mind and does not employ a filter, even if he runs the risk of offending people. His honesty has been lauded in the sporting community and proves to be a double-edged sword.

Speaking about his new show, “King Charles,” Barkley said that he is not going to follow a style of journalism that focuses on a number of viewers that attracts advertisers.

“We don’t want to say, ‘We’re a liberal, conservative, Republican, Democrat’ — that’s one of the things that’s already ruined television in general,” Barkley said.

Barkley’s co-host Gayle King also shared the former’s views and said that while they are not going stick to conventions, the show would strive to have a good conversation “without tearing other people down.”

King will continue her role as the co-host of “CBS Mornings” and also as the editor-at-large of Oprah Daily. Barkley will also continue to provide analysis on NBA games on “Inside the NBA” with Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson Jr.