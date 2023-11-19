Shaquille O'Neal was the star of the show at last night’s Sports Illustrated party during F1 Las Vegas

Shaquille O'Neal was at the Sports Illustrated party in Las Vegas. While many have said F1 Las Vegas was all hype and a messy few days, the stars were out in droves enjoying Vegas’ first F1 event since the early 1980s. Shaq, a Vegas resident, was of course on hand for the fun and became the star of SI’s party, signing basketballs and taking pics.

Shaq loves partying and meeting new people, however, if anything the LA Lakers legend loves more than anything, it's making people happy. The Instagram video that Shaq shared showed the excitement on the guests' faces when he entered the party.

The four-time NBA champion signed autographs for fans and clicked selfies with them. However, he wasn’t there just to party and meet, greet the party attendees and sign autographs.

O'Neal was there to support his friend and British F1 star Lewis Hamilton. Shaq is a larger-than-life personality in the country. He shared a glimpse of the SI party with his 33.3 million followers on Instagram.

The F1 Grand Prix is being held in Las Vegas and has been trending in the news for the past few hours. The party is usually star-studded and this year and never fails to disappoint. With Shaq on the guest list, the party chance of the party getting wilder is always higher.

Shaquille O'Neal gives his take on Draymond Green’s suspension

Draymond Green was ejected and slapped with a five-game suspension after he put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold on Tuesday. The incident happened in a Warriors' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during a scuffle between players. Green received heavy criticism from around the league for his aggressive behavior.

However, Shaquille O'Neal said that if he was in Green's position, he would have done the same thing for his teammate.

“I’m from the old school, so you always stick up for your guys. Like, me and you are doing the interview right now—somebody come put their hands on you, I’m gonna beat them up ’cause you’re my guy,” O’Neal said, per Los Angeles Times staff writer Chuck Schilken.

Shaquille O'Neal made it clear that he still thinks Green shouldn't have done what he did but he wasn't going to be a hypocrite.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, on the other hand, was critical of Green's actions. He commented that his player “took it too far” trying to separate Gobert from Klay Thompson.