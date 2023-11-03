“Another knockout signing” - Shaquille O’Neal and $2.5 billion worth Reebok family welcome unbeaten superstar Shakur Stevenson

Since Shaquille O’Neal took over as the president of Reebok, the company has been making news for all the good reasons. And now, the Los Angeles Lakers legend has taken to his IG account to announce their new signing, Shakur Stevenson, the 26-year-old boxing superstar.

This is obviously great news for the $2.5 billion sports brand. Previously, they hads signed LSU Tigers young star player Angel Reese after Shaq took over as Prez and Allen Iverson took over as the Vice-President on October 12.

Since turning pro, Stevenson has won all 20 of his professional fights and became a two-division world champion. He has a chance to become the three-division world champion when he fights again on November 16. Stevenson has won 10 of his 20 fights by knockout.

Reebok and Shakur will work together at the beginning of November ahead of his fight on 16 of the same month in Las Vegas. The deal will also spread awareness about the line of lifestyle and performance articles by the company.

Stevenson also took to his Instagram to announce his partnership with Reebok. He wrote, “Amped to hop in the ring with @Reebok .. Let’s get this work.”

The boxing star is perhaps the biggest signing by the shoe brand, which is trying to revive its customer base. Since taking over the office of the president, Shaquille O'Neal has taken steps to elevate the company and his first was to put an excellent team around himself.

Shaquille O’Neal says James Harden is the fourth option on Clippers squad

The James Harden trade has garnered mixed reactions from around the league and Shaq is in the group which is still skeptical. O’Neal said that the Harden trade might have made the Clippers a contender on paper, but in reality, Harden is still a puzzle that the team needs to solve.

“All of these guys on TV talk about what option he's going to be, and right now, he's the fourth option. We've never seen a fourth-option James Harden. He's the kind of guy that puts it between his legs, controls the ball and shoots. How are they going to use him? We're going to have to sit back and see how it works, but if they don't win a championship, it's a bust.”

Shaq was alluding to the obvious conundrum that Tye Lue might have to solve as soon as possible. The 2018 MVP is a ball-dominant player and has rarely shown his worth away from the ball, at least in the past few years. On the other hand, Russell Westbrook is also a ball-dominant player, whose effectiveness largely depends on his role as a facilitator.

The Clippers have given up a large number of their defensive-minded players in return for PJ Tucker and Harden. Tucker is a 39-year-old veteran known for his defense, a quality which has substantially deteriorated with age. As far as the Clippers go, the team is all about postseason and Harden has barely shown his worth in the postseason.