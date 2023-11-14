Who is Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me'Arah O'Neal? Knowing more about Florida Gators rookie athlete

Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter, Me'Arah O'Neal, became the latest and fourth member of the O’Neal family to play college basketball. She turned down LSU, her father’s alma mater, and chose to play for the Florida Gators instead. She announced her decision to join the team on ESPN's SportsCenter and Instagram.

Me'Arah, 17, was born to Shaq and his former wife Shaunie on May 1, 2006, in Miami, at the time when the Big Diesel was playing with the Miami Heat.

Me'Arah has three brothers, all of whom are older than her: Shareef O'Neal, Shaqir O'Neal, and Myles B. O'Neal. Amirah O'Neal and Taahirah O'Neal are her two older sisters. While Shareef and Shaqir pursued careers in basketball, Myles chose entertainment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Her mother, Shaunie Henderson, is a TV personality and an executive producer of VH-1's reality TV series Basketball Wives, Basketball Wives LA, and Baller Wives. Previously, Shaunie has also worked as a film marketer.

Me'Arah played basketball at Episcopal High School in Houston, and she has a highlight reel. When she was 10, Shaq predicted that his daughter would be the best player ever.

Reportedly, among the other finalists on her list were Arizona State, Baylor, UCLA, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter, Me'Arah O'Neal, chooses Florida over LSU

Me'Arah told ESPN that she chose Florida because it provided her with a sense of belonging and made her feel connected to Florida coach Kelly Rae Finley.

Expand Tweet

"I went on the Florida visit, and I had a feeling that's where I belonged," she said. "And that I was going to be most successful if I went to go play at Florida ... I felt like I connected with Coach Kelly more than I connected with any of the other schools that recruited me. She really cares about me not just on the court but off the court. That's important for me," Me'Arah told ESPN.

Me'Arah O’Neal wanted to have her own career trajectory, not be overshadowed by her father’s legacy. She was nothing short of outstanding in high school before transferring to Florida. Me'arah is ranked 33rd in the 2024 Draft class and stands up to 6 ft-3 in height.

Shaq was not disappointed in his daughter for choosing Florida over LSU. He said that he wanted his children to write and live their own journeys.

"What I did tell her is, 'Go where you're needed, not where you're wanted. Because if you go where you're wanted and they got other people like you, may take a while.' I want [my kids] to have their own journey, have their own experience," Shaquille said.

Her brother Shareef previously played for UCLA and his father's alma mater, LSU. Her sister Amirah attended LSU and Texas Southern, and her brother Shaqir is playing for TSU.