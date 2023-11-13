Shaquille O'Neal is a proud dad after Me'Arah O'Neal commits to Florida Gators over 7 top schools

Me’Arah O'Neal, Shaquille O'Neal’s daughter, has committed to play for the Florida Gators over seven other schools. Arizona State, Baylor, UCLA, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU reportedly tried to sign the Episcopal High School Senior. O’Neal’s decision to play for the Gators was quite surprising considering that her father is an LSU legend. She is the fourth O’Neal child to have a collegiate basketball career.

The LA Lakers legend went on Instagram to share the news with a simple caption:

“Proud dad Moment”

Shaquille O'Neal hugging her daughter Me'Arah O'Neal after she announced her decision to play for the Florida Gators.

The high school senior, in an interview with ESPN, gave her reason for taking her talents to Florida:

"I went on the Florida visit, and I had a feeling that's where I belonged. And that I was going to be most successful if I went to go play at Florida. I felt like I connected with Coach Kelly [Finley] more than I connected with any of the other schools that recruited me. She really cares about me not just on the court but off the court. That's important for me."

The Gators recently added McDonald’s All-American Laila Reynolds to the squad. They last earned a berth in the NCAA tournament in 2022 but lost in the first round. Reynolds and O’Neal’s potential partnership has already thrilled the school’s fans.

By snubbing LSU, Me’Arah O’Neal will be directly competing against the Tigers’ Angel Reese, the Most Outstanding Player last year. Reese also signed an endorsement deal with Reebok following Shaquille O'Neal’s assumption as the company’s president of basketball operations.

The Florida Gators also acquired the commitment of Alivia McGill, ESPN’s 16th-ranked college prospect. She became the highest-rated recruit in school history. O’Neal, meanwhile, is No. 33 in the said network’s rankings.

Me’Arah O’Neal announced her decision via an IG post where she said:

“I will be committing to the University of Florida”

Shaquille O'Neal has high expectations for her daughter Me’Arah O’Neal

After winning four titles during his legendary career, Shaquille O'Neal retired following the 2010-11 season. Five years later, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. During his speech, he thanked the people who had helped him attain incredible success.

The former Miami Heat star also included:

(27:43 mark)

"I don't like to put pressure on my babies, but she works out with my sons and I think it's fair to say one day, if she continues, Me'Arah will probably be the best women's basketball player ever. She's that good."

Shaquille O'Neal may not have wanted pressure on the new Florida Gators recruit, but he certainly did that. All eyes will be on Me’Arah O’Neal in her journey to become probably the best women’s basketball player ever.