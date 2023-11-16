The NBA suspended Draymond Green for five games without pay following his role in the fight between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The five games is the longest suspension of Green's career and it was likely due to his history of despicable acts.

Before his five-game suspension for choking Rudy Gobert, Green has only been suspended four times in his career. It's a surprising stat considering all the dirty things he has done on the court.

The former Defensive Player of the Year has been suspended twice in the playoffs – Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals and Game 6 of the Kings-Warriors first-round matchup last postseason. His two other suspensions came after accumulating technical fouls in the regular season.

Top 5 dirtiest acts by Draymond Green in his 12-year NBA career

Draymond Green was also suspended by the team last year after punching Jordan Poole in practice before the 2022-23 season started. Green was sent away, but returned for opening night and the Golden State Warriors' chemistry suffered throughout the campaign.

On that note, the punch on Poole is not included in this list. It's just an honorable mention since the top five dirtiest acts by Draymond Green all happened during an official NBA game.

#5 - Pulling Steven Adams' arm

The 2016 Western Conference Finals was a memorable series because the 72-9 Golden State Warriors came back from a 3-1 deficit to advance to the NBA Finals. The series was also famous for Draymond Green's antics on Thunder big man Steven Adams.

One of the infamous plays happened in Game 7 when Green tried to yank Adams' shoulders as they fell to the ground. If Adams wasn't made of steel, he would have suffered a separated shoulder. And in classic Green fashion, he acted like his head hit the floor even though replays show it didn't.

#4 - Stomping on Domantas Sabonis

Draymond Green has not changed one bit after his incident with Jordan Poole became public. Green was suspended for one game in the playoffs after he stomped on Domantas Sabonis' chest in Game 5 of the first round series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

Sabonis fell after a tussle with Klay Thompson for the rebound. Green's leg got caught and instead of waiting for the play to end, he jumped and landed on Sabonis' chest. He even acted like it was not his fault after the play, arguing with the referees before getting ejected.

#3 - Hitting LeBron James in his crown jewels

Draymond Green has built a reputation as a dirty player over the years and it finally cost the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Green was called for a flagrant foul one after he hit LeBron James in the groin in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. He was suspended for Game 5 after he accumulated the limit of flagrant fouls for the season.

With Green out in Game 5, the Cleveland Cavaliers started their comeback by getting the win. The rest was history as the Cavaliers became the first and only team in history to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals and win.

#2 - Hitting Steven Adams in the groin, twice.

As mentioned above, Draymond Green had a field day against Steven Adams in the 2016 Western Conference Finals. Green started the series by kneeing Adams in the groin during a play, but it was an accident since the Warriors forward was going for a layup.

However, the second one, which happened in Game 3, was deliberate and hard enough to bring down Adams to the ground in pain. He was not suspended for the act, but could have been ejected based on the rules in place today.

For people who don't like Green, here's a video of Jarrett Allen kicking him in the groin:

#1 - Choking Rudy Gobert

Draymond Green's chokehold on Rudy Gobert is the dirtiest act of his career so far. Green has a lot left in the tank, so he has a chance to do something even dirtier before his career is over. But the choke on Gobert was unnecessary since he was trying to be a peacemaker.

It was a dangerous act by Green since he could have put Gobert to sleep if he applied the choke properly. And if Gobert passed out, his head would have hit the floor. It will be interesting to see if Green will finally learn a lesson, but there's doubt due to his history.

