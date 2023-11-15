"That's how you go to bed": Charles Barkley ridicules James Harden's casual nightwear pregame fit

NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Charles Barkley was not a fan of LA Clippers star guard James Harden’s pregame outfit on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets' NBA In-Season Tournament matchup, TNT showed Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic entering the arena. Jokic was dressed in a simple plain brown suit, which led Barkley and his co-hosts to rave about his professionalism:

“That's how you go to work,” Barkley said.

TNT then showed footage of Harden entering the arena wearing an outfit that resembled burgundy striped pajamas. Barkley ridiculed the star guard’s casual attire, saying that he looked like he was dressed for bed:

“That's how you go to bed,” Barkley said.

Check out the humorous moment below:

Charles Barkley on the LA Clippers’ struggles with James Harden

LA Clippers star guard James Harden and NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Charles Barkley

During Tuesday night’s NBA on TNT broadcast, Charles Barkley and the crew also spoke about the LA Clippers’ struggles since acquiring James Harden.

The Clippers lost their first four games with Harden after starting 3-2 without him to drop to 3-6. This led some to question his fit with LA’s stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

This includes Barkley’s co-host, Shaquille O’Neal, who suggested that Harden should come off the bench. Barkley agreed, saying that the Clippers have too many ball-dominant players:

“Somebody’s gotta come off the bench,” Barkley said.

“You’ve got four guys who are great players, who all need the ball, but there’s only one ball. This ain’t brain surgery. … You’ve just got three other great players standing around watching them like, ‘Your turn, my turn.’ That’s not how you play basketball.”

Harden still started on Tuesday, however, if the Clippers’ struggles continue, perhaps LA will make a lineup change soon.

Through his first four games with LA, Harden is averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 3-pointers per game on 47.2% shooting.

