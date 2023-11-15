“More artful than the crap on the court": Shaquille O’Neal’s commercials-inspired In-Season Tournament court idea draws comical support from NBA fans

The NBA again rolled out its unique court designs for Tuesday’s In-Season Tournament games, with NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal joining in on the fun. On Tuesday, TNT unveiled a hypothetical court design inspired by the big man’s sponsorships and investments, which sparked some entertaining reactions from fans.

O’Neal has starred in a plethora of commercials for various products dating back to his playing days. He has also made numerous investments, including in Big Tech and the food industry.

So O’Neal’s court design featured the logos of some of the companies he’s been most involved with from Krispy Kreme to Icy Hot.

The design drew comical support from NBA fans. Some remarked on how the court looked better than the league’s actual tournament courts:

“More artful than the crap on the court now,” one fan said.

“The perfect court,” another said.

Meanwhile, others joked about O’Neal’s abundance of sponsorships:

“The Shaquille O’Neal Pregnancy Test is by far the best thing Shaq has ever endorsed,” one fan said.

“Shaq only does food sponsorships for Carbs,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to O’Neal’s sponsorships/investments-inspired court design:

Shaquille O’Neal on the LA Clippers’ struggles

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and LA Clippers star guard James Harden

During the NBA on TNT’s Tuesday night broadcast, Shaquille O’Neal and the crew discussed the LA Clippers' struggles since acquiring star guard James Harden.

The Clippers have gone 0-4 with Harden after starting 3-2 without him. Some fans are still optimistic that LA will be able to turn things around. However, according to O’Neal, Harden is not a good fit with the Clippers:

“Listen, it’s not gonna work, too many guys who need the ball,” O’Neal said.

“I think he kind of messed their rhythm up.”

O’Neal then suggested that Harden should come off the bench. However, it remains to be seen if the Clippers will make a drastic lineup change anytime soon.

Through four games with LA, Harden is averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 3-pointers per game on 47.2% shooting.

