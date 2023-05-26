Much has been made of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson’s early NBA career. Williamson only played in 29 games this season and was shut down due to a season-ending injury around the All-Star break.

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley went on his podcast “The Steam Room” and gave some advice to the young superstar. He said the solution for Williamson to stay on the court was simple:

“My first contract was four years, two million dollars. I got in shape for two million dollars. You are going to make another 500 million dollars. All you have to do is get in shape"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT "I've been in your shoes... All you have to do is get in shape."



Chuck gives out some advice to Zion Williamson "I've been in your shoes... All you have to do is get in shape."Chuck gives out some advice to Zion Williamson https://t.co/pFmVjLSwak

Barkley went on to tell stories about how his former teammate and NBA legend Moses Malone took him under his wing and whipped him into shape. Barkley said he lost 50 pounds during his time working out with Malone and that he can relate to Williamson’s current struggles to stay on the court:

“I hope you don’t take this the wrong way. I want you to be a great basketball player,” Barkley said. “I have been in your shoes, very talented but overweight.”

He knows from his own experience and watching other NBA players fail in the league. The TNT analyst forecasted a troublesome future for Williamson if he does not get into better shape.

“You got to get in shape because you are going to keep getting hurt if you’re out of shape,” Barkley said. “I’ve seen dozens of guys eat their way out of the NBA. It can happen quickly because once you start getting hurt, you are going to keep getting hurt.”

Barkley also went on to say the responsibility is ultimately down to Williamson. No one from the organization can force him to play more or stay in shape.

“The coach does not have enough power to tell you what to do. (Pelicans GM) David Griffin, does not have the power to tell you what to do,” Barkley said.

Are the Pelicans happy with Williamson?

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



—Charles Barkley



(via



"I wish I could sit down with Zion [Williamson] and say 'yo man, you got so much talent but you gonna have to lose some weight & get in shape because unless you get in shape, you can't play basketball.'"—Charles Barkley(via @SiriusXMNBA "I wish I could sit down with Zion [Williamson] and say 'yo man, you got so much talent but you gonna have to lose some weight & get in shape because unless you get in shape, you can't play basketball.'"—Charles Barkley (via @SiriusXMNBA)https://t.co/bDwVgBVQbV

Earlier this season, it was reported that Pelicans’ team management is growing frustrated with Williamson’s step father and personal management team. His personal staff continues to emphasize rest and keeping him off the floor while the Pelicans desperately want their young star on the court.

It was also reported that Williamson’s team is disgruntled with the him because New Orleans continues to exercise a clause in the player’s contract that allows the team to weigh him once a month.

Williamson signed his rookie extension before this season and still has five years and $194.3 million left on his current deal.

Poll : 0 votes