"This dude just bought a hookah bar so he has a place to go smoke after work" - Charles Barkley shares a hilarious and unique story about Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal has managed to live one of the more exciting lives of a former NBA player. A recent story from Charles Barkley sheds light on how unique the Hall of Famer is as a person.

O'Neal played for several teams and had several side jobs during his long and storied career, including as a rapper and an actor. Since his retirement, the former LA Lakers star has continued his unique lifestyle while working with Charles Barkley.

During an appearance on "Inside the Green Room with Danny Green," Barkley revealed one of the more unique and hilarious stories he knew about O'Neal.

Barkley spoke about how Shaq likes to smoke hookah and that he does not want to drink as much as the other TNT analysts. Barkley said:

"Shaq likes to smoke hookah and Shaq doesn't really drink, so when we get off work at 1:30 in the morning, we always go have a couple drinks because we're so wired when we leave the studio.

"Shaq's always b****in and complaining like, 'you guys, I don't want to drink, I don't drink and I got nothing to do when I get off work, and blah blah blah blah blah.'"

Barkley spoke about how O'Neal resolved the issue of not having something to do after the show, stating:

"He's like, 'I solved my problem.' We're like, 'We didn't know you had a problem.' He says, 'I found something to do. I found something to do after the show.' We're like, 'What's that?' He says 'I bought a hookah bar.'

"We're like what? He said, 'Yeah, I bought a hookah bar so I have some-where to go after the show.' We're like, that's how you solve a problem."

Buying an entire hookah bar just to have something to do after a show is undoubtedly a unique solution, but it fits O'Neal's legacy.

Charles Barkley's story highlights Shaquille O'Neal's uniqueness off the court, but he was unique on it, too

Shaq is a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame member for his on-court performance.

Charles Barkley's story highlighted Shaquille O'Neal's uniqueness off the court, but prime Shaq was also a menace on the court. O'Neal showed several NBA legends, including Charles Barkley, how dangerous he was on the court.

As a player, O'Neal was often a hilarious source of content. He has continued to be one of the most unique and hilarious human beings alongside Charles Barkley and the rest of the TNT crew.

