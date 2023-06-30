Charles Barkley is one of the thousands of fans who are waiting to see where Draymond Green will play basketball next season. The former Defensive Player of the Year winner opted out of his final year with the Golden State Warriors to become an unrestricted free agent.

Green is currently involved in “Capital One The Match” as former teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson battle NFL superstars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Out on the golf course, all five have been trash-talking.

Charles Barkley, who is part of the crew covering the golf match, had this to say about Green:

“Draymond talks a lot for a guy that ain’t got no job.”

Draymond Green declined a $27.5 million player option to test the free agency market. The Golden State Warriors, after they were eliminated in the playoffs by the LA Lakers, already expected this possibility. Both camps, however, have expressed their intent to continue with the partnership.

Newly-named Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. traded Jordan Poole to create much-needed cap relief to re-sign Green. After telling the media that he wanted “JP” with the Warriors for the next four years, Dunleavy Jr. shipped Poole to Washington two weeks later.

The Warriors appear determined to re-sign Draymond Green. He is a proven commodity with a team, particularly as a crucial part of their Big 3. Steph Curry reportedly told the team’s front office that he wants the core of the Warriors to return for at least one more year.

Green is a big part of that core and is likely returning for a multiple-year deal. “Dray” is rumored to be looking at a three-year contract that will expire in the same year as Curry’s.

Charles Barkley directly asked Draymond Green if he was staying in San Francisco. The four-time champ refused to comment on Barkley’s question.

Draymond Green is keeping Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the loop before making a decision

Draymond Green values his friendship with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson so he doesn’t want them to hear of updates from other sources. He is keeping the Splash Bros. in the loop as he deals with free agency.

Here’s Green in the Paul George podcast about his dynamics with Thompson and Curry:

“I’m going through free agency right now. You know, you hear this, you hear that, and just updating them on my thoughts every step of the way. I update them.

"I don’t want to get to that point where if I was to leave, because you just can’t control the news anymore. It’s getting out so if I leave, it’s just like wham! ‘Hey fellas, just FYI, I’m gone.’”

Mike Dunleavy Jr. has mentioned a few times the importance of having Green back to contend for a title. Dub Nation is anxiously waiting for the news of the charismatic forward's coming back.

