Charlotte Hornets Summer League 2021 roster, dates, and complete schedule

The 2020-21 season wasn't the best for the Charlotte Hornets. They won 33 games in the regular season and lost 39. However, the team will be looking to bounce back and win big this coming season.

Traditionally, a team's rookies play in the Summer League to showcase their skills and prepare for the rough regular season. But due to the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis, the league was canceled last year, and Charlotte Hornets' 2020-21 NBA rookie of the year LaMelo Ball could not play in the Summer League. LiAngelo Ball, LaMelo's brother, has also signed with the team this year and will be playing in pre-season matches.

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego will be looking forward to testing his new signings. Having acquired Mason Plumlee from the Detroit Pistons and JT Thor in the second-round picks, the Charlotte Hornets are eager to make their playoffs bid.

Charlotte Hornets roster for Las Vegas Summer League

Before the Summer League, the Michael Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets selected James Bouknight as the 11th overall pick and Kai Jones as the 19th overall. The team is now loaded with young players with incredible potential and veterans who are ready to lead these younglings.

As of now, the full roster contains 14 players.

Name Position LiAngelo Ball Forward James Bouknight Gaurd Vernon Carey Jr. Forward/Center D.J. Carton Guard Nate Darling Guard Kai Jones Forward/Center Arnoldas Kulboka Forward Scottie Lewis Guard Denzel Mahoney Guard/Forward Cameron McGriff Forward Nick Richards Center Grant Riller Guard Xavier Sneed Forward Kenny Williams Guard

Charlotte Hornets squad looks loaded as they go into the Summer League. Their new signings James Bouknight and Kai Jones are presumed to be future stars. A lot has been said about the third Ball brother LiAngelo in the past, but it remains to be seen whether he will be suited to a hardcore NBA league.

Charlotte Hornets Summer League schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Sunday, 8/8/21, 6:00 PM ET Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA TV Monday, 8/9/21, 6:00 PM ET Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings NBA TV Thursday, 8/12/21, 3:00 PM ET Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs ESPNU Saturday, 8/14/21, 7:00 PM ET Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors NBA TV

OFFICIAL: The NBA has announced the full schedule for Summer League 2021, which will take place Aug. 8-17! ☀️



The Charlotte Hornets are set to play five games in the pre-season, of which one is scheduled post the results. They'll face the 2019 champion Toronto Raptors in their fourth match and the five-time champion, the San Antonio Spurs, in their third game.

The teams are buzzing with excitement and the Summer League is the best way to process and cultivate the team's essence in its young players. After an incredible last season, everyone wants to dethrone the Milwaukee Bucks and take the title for themselves. The Charlotte Hornets are no exception.

A long season lies ahead of this team and a good pre-season performance will surely ease the worries of their fans.

