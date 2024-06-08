"Charlotte unironically a sleeper" - NBA 2k fans predict next team to win first ever championship

Fans of NBA 2k engaged in a spirited debate regarding which NBA franchise would be the next to win their first title. After Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to the first championship in franchise history last season, ten teams remain who have never raised a banner. When the NBA 2k account asked fans which team they thought would be next to win a title, debates quickly arose.

Some argued that the LA Clippers are likely in the best spot given that Kawhi Leonard is now under contract for three more years. In addition, with the team looking to retain both Paul George and James Harden long-term, their first championship could be on the horizon.

At the same time, however, other NBA 2k fans argued that after their impressive run with Anthony Edwards this season, the Minnesota Timberwolves should be atop the list. Of course, there were plenty of members of the NBA community arguing the cases of teams like the Phoenix Suns, and even the Charlotte Hornets.

With the franchise has struggled to find consistency in recent years due to injuries sustained by LaMelo Ball, the future appears bright. Last offseason they drafted young standout Brandon Miller, while the franchise now finds itself with the sixth pick of the draft this year.

Because of that, one fan wrote:

"Charlotte unironically a sleeper" - @bbbbenburrow (Twitter/X)

Another added:

"Hornets winning it all next year".- @Coffee_Sports2 (Twitter/X)

Other NBA 2k fans argued back against the Hornets:

"I got faith in the Grizzlies but you the hornets need Lamelo to do something I mean he gets more injuries than Tua the Miami Dolphins QB." - @Calixo43993 (Twitter/X)

"Mark my words the hornets pelicans and pacers won’t win a ring in the next 20 years" - @That1KidRick (Twitter/X)

Some NBA 2k fans ranked the teams they thought would be the most likely to win in order:

"Wolves, Suns, Magic (With a few tweaks), Clippers (Depending on PG & Kawhi Free Agency) - @KingNate_G (Twitter/X)

"Wolves, magic, grizzlies, maybe hornets in that order" - @Yo_Klone (Twitter/X)

"1. Magic 2. Timberwolves 3.Grizzles 4. Pelicans" - @M2Semple (Twitter/X)

One fan offered an interesting take, writing:

"Thunder (we don't claim Sonic's chips)' - @CodyMcChicken (Twitter/X)

Looking at the 2024-25 NBA Championship odds following NBA 2k's post

Although the 2023-24 NBA Finals are still in progress, with the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks battling it out, fans can bet on the 2025 NBA Finals. DraftKings Sportsbook has odds listed for the 2024-25 finals, with all 30 teams available to be bet on.

Currently, the Boston Celtics not only sit as favorites to win the NBA Finals this year, but also as the favorites to win next year with +300 odds. Sitting just behind them in second place we have the Denver Nuggets with +700 odds.

We then run into the OKC Thunder in third place. Using the logic from the NBA 2k fan quoted above, if the team doesn't claim the Sonics' titles, they are the frontrunner of all the teams yet to win a title with +800 odds.

The team had an impressive 2023-24 season that saw them finish with the best record in the West. Despite that, they ultimately met their match in the postseason when they came up against the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs.

With many of their top players set to return, and young standouts like Chet Holmgren only getting better, it's no surprise they sit in third place. Sitting just behind the Thunder in fourth place, we have the Minnesota Timberwolves with +850 odds.

The team finished a remarkable season that saw them make it all the way to the Conference Finals where they fell to the Dallas Mavericks.

Below, you can see the full odds for teams around the league courtesy of DraftKings

Celtics +350 Nuggets +700 Thunder + 800 Timberwolves + 850 Bucks + 850 Mavericks + 850 76ers + 1200 Knicks + 1400 Clippers + 1600 Warriors + 1800 Lakers + 2000 Suns + 2000 Grizzlies + 2500 Heat + 3000 Cavaliers + 4000 Pacers + 4000 Kings + 5000 Pelicans + 5000 Magic + 6000 Hawks + 8000 Bulls + 10000 Spurs + 15000 Rockets + 15000 Raptors + 20000 Hornets + 20000 Jazz + 30000 Nets + 30000 Wizards + 50000 Trail Blazers + 50000 Pistons + 50000