“Check their temperature face to face lol”: Kyrie Irving presumably takes a dig at media after James Harden debunks controversial reports

Kyrie Irving took a shot at the media for the controversial reports regarding his former teammate that have been released over the past few hours Wednesday. Irving took to social media to address the controversies that James Harden has been experiencing from different news outlets.

The eight-time All-Star didn't hold back in his criticism of the media in his post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Both Irving and Harden don't have the best reputations with the media. There have been several reports about them in the past with their off-court drama, which they often cause.

"Smear campaigns are created by all the Cowards in our world," Irving posted. "They Throw their rocks and then hide in the crowd and hope you crash out. And When you find out who it was/is and see them in person, go check their temperature face to face lol, I promise you their energy is different."

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that the disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star was "pouting" about not being selected as an All-Star last season. Shelburne also reported that it took Harden days for him to reply to NBA commissioner Adam Silver's offer which would have made him an 11-time All-Star.

Harden took his frustrations about the reports on Instagram. He left a comment on ESPN's post on the social media platform, calling out the report.

"Lies," Harden commented.

It's unclear which is true about Harden's All-Star situation last season. With Shelburne not retracting her reports and the former MVP calling her out, fans aren't sure which to believe.

Kyrie Irving loves to post up too much

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Posting up isn't usually a move seen among smaller players in the NBA, but there are still a few guards who insist on doing so. One of the players who enjoys posting up opponents is Kyrie Irving, and his former teammate, Theo Pinson, said that they often remind the star that he's on the shorter side in the league.

"Ky thinks he’s a four (power forward) for some damn reason," Pinson said. "We have this debate all the time. Bruh, you are 6-foot. You are not a four."

Despite how great his handles and footwork are, Irving still loves to slow things down by posting up. It's still an effective way to break down an opponent, making him a deadly offensive threat.

