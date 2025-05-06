"Chet is actually bad man" - NBA fans stunned after Aaron Gordon's game-winner completed Nuggets' comeback win in Game 1

The Denver Nuggets stunned the OKC Thunder in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series after Aaron Gordon's game-winning 3-point shot. The Thunder were ahead for the majority of the contest, and fans online couldn't believe what happened.

With the Nuggets inching closer late in the fourth quarter, the Thunder tried to preserve the lead by using the foul game. It worked the first two times, but they also burned two timeouts because of it.

Chet Holmgren missed two crucial free throws with 9.5 seconds left in the game, and the Thunder were ahead by just a point. The Nuggets nearly fumbled the rebound, and without a timeout, Russell Westbrook pushed the pace and found Gordon for the wide-open shot for the 121-119 win.

NBA fans were in complete shock after the Denver Nuggets' come-from-behind victory to take a 1-0 series lead over the OKC Thunder. Some even blamed Chet Holmgren for the loss since he missed two free throws and was defending Aaron Gordon's game-winner.

"Chet is actually bad man," a fan wrote.

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

