  "Chet is actually bad man" - NBA fans stunned after Aaron Gordon's game-winner completed Nuggets' comeback win in Game 1

"Chet is actually bad man" - NBA fans stunned after Aaron Gordon's game-winner completed Nuggets' comeback win in Game 1

By Juan Paolo David
Modified May 06, 2025 04:41 GMT
NBA fans stunned after Aaron Gordon
NBA fans stunned after Aaron Gordon's game-winner completed Nuggets' comeback win in Game 1. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Denver Nuggets stunned the OKC Thunder in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series after Aaron Gordon's game-winning 3-point shot. The Thunder were ahead for the majority of the contest, and fans online couldn't believe what happened.

With the Nuggets inching closer late in the fourth quarter, the Thunder tried to preserve the lead by using the foul game. It worked the first two times, but they also burned two timeouts because of it.

Chet Holmgren missed two crucial free throws with 9.5 seconds left in the game, and the Thunder were ahead by just a point. The Nuggets nearly fumbled the rebound, and without a timeout, Russell Westbrook pushed the pace and found Gordon for the wide-open shot for the 121-119 win.

NBA fans were in complete shock after the Denver Nuggets' come-from-behind victory to take a 1-0 series lead over the OKC Thunder. Some even blamed Chet Holmgren for the loss since he missed two free throws and was defending Aaron Gordon's game-winner.

"Chet is actually bad man," a fan wrote.

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
