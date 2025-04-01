Chet Holmgren hilariously reacts to viral picture that reminded NBA fans of him

Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder have cruised to the playoffs after securing the top seed in the Western Conference and are slated to finish with the league-best record. As the team continues to fine-tune their game for what is expected to be a deep playoff run, Holmgren turned his attention to social media to hilariously address a bizarre photograph that went viral on Saturday.

Holmgren reposted the photo of a man on top of another man’s shoulders at a party. Some netizens felt that the way the two men were photographed reminded them of the 7' 1" Thunder big man. The post went viral on social media as fans pointed out the similarities to Holmgren.

“Even I thought this was me😂,” the OKC center wrote on X on Monday.

Holmgren seems to have hit a sophomore slump this season and is averaging 14.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game in just 26 games played so far after he went down with a pelvic injury early in the season. His averages last year were 16.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG and 2.3 BPG.

Nevertheless, the Thunder has been one of the best teams this season, winning their last 10 games to improve to 63-12, the best record in the NBA. The team is on pace for a 70-win season, the first since the Golden State Warriors won a record 73 games in 2016.

Chet Holmgren speaks after return from injury as OKC closes out historic regular season

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors goes to the rim while being defended by Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder who would leave the game after being injured on this play at Paycom Center on November 10, 2024 - Source: Getty

Chet Holmgren’s injury derailed his second season in the NBA, and when he returned to play in February, he gave the team a much-needed boost to continue their remarkable season. Talking after his first game back, Holmgren expressed how hard it was for him to return from the pelvic fracture he suffered in a November 10 game against the Golden State Warriors.

"I missed it for a long time, and I worked really hard to be able to get back out there," the center said. "So I'm happy and excited and look forward to continue to try and help us win and keep improving."

Holmgren added that he is merely a piece of the puzzle for the Thunder as they focus on winning games.

"It's not going to be the Chet Holmgren show," he added. "This is the Thunder. Whether I had an injury or not, that's what it is. I'm just trying to go out there and help the team win in any way I can. I'm not expecting to become like a sideshow apart from what our goal is going out there every single night, and that's to win basketball games," he said.

