“Chet was the guy throughout the draft that I secretly wanted to play with” – Thunder point guard praises Chet Holmgren’s work ethic, says he was excited to play with him before Chet Holmgren was injured

Chet Holmgren has been one of the most highly anticipated NBA prospects in recent years. Oklahoma City Thunder fans are eager to see the big man play alongside the duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

Unfortunately, they will have to wait awhile for his debut. Holmgren will miss the entire season after sustaining a Lisfranc injury in his foot during an offseason Pro-Am game. He underwent surgery for the injury on August 30.

Holmgren, a Minnesota native, stands at seven feet tall and has a unique skillset for a player of his size. After being selected second overall in the 2022 NBA draft, pundits were salivating at his star potential. He is expected to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder into their next contention window following a lengthy rebuild.

During a recent interview with Sirius XM, Thunder guard Josh Giddey spoke about his excitement to play with Holmgren. Giddey explained why he thinks the seven-footer will be special:

"Chet was the guy throughout the draft that I secretly wanted to play with. Obviously I didn't say it publicly or anything, but I always loved his game. And when he got here, the very first day he landed we were in the gym together. So it just shows how hard he works and how good he wants to be."

After the chemistry they developed during the summer league, it will be sad not to see them play together this season.

Josh Giddey & Chet Holmgren - A Dynamic Duo

Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren (2022 NBA Summer League)

During the interview, Giddey spoke about his on-court chemistry with Holmgren. In the five games they played together, Holmgren averaged 14 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.8 blocks. On the flip side, Giddey averaged 12.8 points and 8.8 assists.

"I think we built a pretty good two-man game. It was only a few weeks we had together before that. So I was really excited to play with him. Obviously, it's basketball, injuries happen, these things happen. But I can't wait for him to get healthy."

The new season is just over a week away. It will be on Giddey and the rest of the young Thunder core to build momentum towards next season. When Chet Holmgren returns to the team, the Thunder could become a dominant force in the Western Conference.

The Thunder open their season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 19

