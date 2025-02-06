Chet Holmgren Injury Update: OKC star shares major news about return with 2-word post

For over two months now, the OKC Thunder have had to stay afloat with Chet Holmgren on the sidelines. As they continue to sit atop the Western Conference, it appears they'll be getting so big reinforcements.

On Thursday morning, reports emerged that Holmgren has been removed from the Thunder's injury report, paving a way for his return. The former No. 2 pick has been out of action since November 10th after suffering a hip injury against the Golden State Warriors.

While numerous insiders reported on this news, Chet Holmgren took to Instagram to make his own announcement. He kept it short and simple, giving the world a two-word message ahead of his return.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm Back," Holmgren wrote on Instagram.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

OKC is slated to be back in action on Friday night, and they'll be the first team to take on the new-look Toronto Raptors. They recently made a big splash in the trade market, acquiring Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Getting Chet Holmgren back is a huge boost for the Thunder, as he is crucial to what they do on both ends of the floor. In the 10 games he played in before getting injured, the 7-foot-1 center averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

Chet Holmgren uses Batman reference in post about return from injury

Chet Holmgren's Instagram post was not the only thing he put up ahead of his long-awaited return from injury. He also took to X (formerly Twitter) with a superhero reference to help build the excitement.

In his latest post, Holmgren photoshopped a photo of Batman looking at the bat signal. Instead of the hero gazing at his iconic logo, it is a picture of the Thunder big man's jersey number.

Expand Tweet

With Chet Holmgren set to re-enter the fold this week, the Thunder have roughly eight weeks to find a groove before the postseason. The versatile big man is one of their top contributors and will play a crucial role in their quest to contend.

The biggest positive of Holmgren's return is the Thunder finally get to experiment with their two-big lineup. Over the summer, they signed Isaiah Hartenstein to pair alongside the former lottery pick. However, due to injuries to both players, they never got to suit up together. That will change moving forward as Holmgren has recovered from his hip injury.

Now back to full strength, the Thunder are now a legitimate title contender. They have the frontrunner for MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a plethora of depth. Defense is a side of the floor they've dominated on, and getting Holmgren back will only boost their play.

After being on the sidelines for months, Holmgren will have to find his rhythm on the court again. That said, he has more than enough time to shake the rust off before the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback