Chet Holmgren’s debut at the NBA Salt Lake City Summer League has OKC Thunder fans buzzing - “ROY HE CLEARS WEMBY”

OKC Thunder fans were thrilled to see Chet Holmgren on the basketball court for the first time in almost a year. The No. 2 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft last season to recover from a broken foot, which he suffered in a Drew League game.

Holmgren reminded basketball fans of his superb potential after the Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 95-85 in the NBA California Classic. The lanky center’s performance had Oklahoma supporters buzzing:

“ROY HE CLEARS WEMBY FIRST GAME IN A YEAR”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

jdub supporter @lucky4what @TheHoopCentral this is what a rough game looks like for chet btw. @TheHoopCentral this is what a rough game looks like for chet btw.

HisSZN🌩 @MostSeriousFan

League not ready @TheHoopCentral 1st game back after a year of not playingLeague not ready @TheHoopCentral 1st game back after a year of not playing League not ready

Jake @ShaisGoat @TheHoopCentral Just wait till he knocks more of the rust off… we’re gonna be so scary this year @TheHoopCentral Just wait till he knocks more of the rust off… we’re gonna be so scary this year

KyrieSwerving @KyrieSwerving02 @TheHoopCentral Forgot about him. ROTY race between him and Victor gonna be fire. @TheHoopCentral Forgot about him. ROTY race between him and Victor gonna be fire.

Hoops Nation @HoopsNation_1

@TheHoopCentral Tough start but once he got going he was hard to stop! Loved is defense tonight! @TheHoopCentral Tough start but once he got going he was hard to stop! Loved is defense tonight! https://t.co/byYXLzo69K

Chris™ @DasChris_ @TheHoopCentral Thunder are gonna own the next decade I’m quaking in my boots ngl @TheHoopCentral Thunder are gonna own the next decade I’m quaking in my boots ngl

Basketball fans can’t wait to see Chet Holmgren take on this year’s No.1 pick Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. Both are of the same build, but the French phenom is a few inches taller.

“Wemby” is not available until the summer league games in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the Spurs will not meet the OKC Thunder in their six scheduled games.

Some scouts are convinced that Holmgren and Wembanyama could be the next biggest rivalry in the NBA if both can stay healthy. They could be linked together throughout their respective careers, particularly with how they’re supposed to develop.

The physicality and bruising play in the NBA might force the two to put on more weight, something “Wemby” has already questioned. It remains to be seen how their lanky frames will hold up in their first year in the league.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Chet Holmgren tonight:



15 Points

9 Rebounds

4 Blocks

2 Assists Chet Holmgren tonight:15 Points9 Rebounds4 Blocks2 Assists https://t.co/Zl6Yt0D5LE

In the Thunder’s win over the Jazz, Chet Holmgren finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and two assists. Holmgren’s mobility and defensive presence are already impressive. Thunder fans can’t wait to see him debut in the regular season.

The OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs will be very patient with Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama

The OKC Thunder patiently waited for Chet Holmgren to recover from a foot injury. They would likely ease him back in the regular season. The young center will push to get more playing time after watching his teammates battle on the court last year.

OKC has the roster to limit Holmgren’s minutes as he develops and as he tries to get 100% healthy. He is going to be one of the team’s franchise cornerstones and wouldn’t want to push him too hard and too early.

The San Antonio Spurs are taking that route as well. Coach Greg Popovich has insisted that they want Victor to be himself and wouldn’t put pressure on him to do too much. San Antonio is building the roster around him.

Perhaps no team is as better as the Spurs in protecting their players. They arguably started the “load management” trend and will closely monitor Victor Wembanyama’s development.

Also read: “He reminds me of Jack the Ripper in Black Clover” – Chet Holmgren’s recent transformation photo sparks hilarious reactions

Poll : 0 votes