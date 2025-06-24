Chet Holmgren's teammates save the Larry O'Brien trophy from damage as center staggers drunkenly on stage

OKC Thunder center Chet Holmgren continued to celebrate his first NBA title on Tuesday. However, it almost turned into a disaster, as the Larry O'Brien trophy, which he held, had to be rescued by his teammates.

Ad

He was called give a speech during the Thunder's pre-parade ceremony. A drunk Holmgren thanked the Thunder's front office for their faith in him, but stumbled with his words. It led to Jaylin Williams laughing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Alright, let me lock in," Holmgren said. "Should we put you (Williams) on the mic right now?"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Holmgren, who was the Thunder's No. 2 pick in 2022, played a crucial role in OKC's championship win. He anchored the Thunder's defense, particularly in Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers. He recorded 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

OKC defeated the Indiana 103-91 on Monday to capture the championship. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points, five rebounds and 12 assists. He became the first player since LeBron James in 2013 to win the regular-season MVP and Finals MVP in the same season.

Ad

Chet Holmgren sets record with impressive performance in NBA Finals Game 7

Chet Holmgren set a record in Game 7 of NBA Finals on Monday. The former Gonzaga Bulldogs star's five blocks surpassed the four swats of Kevin Garnett in 2010, and Marvin Webster in 1978.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Holmgren missed his rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury in his foot during a pro-am game. He recovered to make his debut during the 2023-24 season and earned NBA All-Rookie first-team honors.

This season, Holmgren suffered a right iliac wing fracture in his pelvis. He sustained it after he fell hard on his right side on Nov. 10.

Holmgren returned on Feb. 7, and helped the Thunder clinch their first league title. He averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per game in the regular season, and 15.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 1.0 apg and 1.9 bpg in the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More