"Chinese baby incoming": Anthony Edwards has fans in stitches after hilarious nickname attempt on stage at Mojo Fest in China

NBA fans couldn't hold their laughter after watching Anthony Edwards trying to pronounce his Chinese nickname at Mojo Fest in China. The Minnesota Timberwolves star is on an Adidas promotional tour in China for eight days, which will cover Shanghai, Chengdu and Beijing.In a video that surfaced online on Monday, Edwards was seen sitting on a stage in Shanghai when the interviewer asked him to pronounce his nickname in Chinese. Ant struggled to say it initially. However, Edwards caught on to the accent pretty quickly, drawing a big cheer from the fans present there.However, the whole thing had fans in America in stitches. They found Ant's Chinese accent funny and endearing at the same time. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the post, a fan showed love to the Timberwolves star and his funny bone:&quot;Anthony Edwards is the funniest player in the league. 😂 Gotta love him.&quot;Ryan @rvpats1212LINK@LegionHoops @LeagueAlerts @Complex Anthony Edwards is the funniest player in the league. 😂 Gotta love himOne fan wrote that Edwards nailed the accent when he uttered his Chinese nickname:&quot;Hol on it sounds like he got it right😂😂.&quot;Soab @77soabLINK@LegionHoops @LeagueAlerts @Complex Hol on it sounds like he got it right😂😂Another fan wrote:&quot;Can’t take this man anywhere 😂 im geekin over here.&quot;Alluding to him having babies with multiple women, a fan hilariously took a dig at the NBA star:&quot;Chinese baby incoming.&quot; A fan clowned the Chinese interviewer for his comments about Anthony Edwards needing street vibes in the Chinese language.&quot;You gotta have a street vibe 💀,&quot; the fan wrote.Other reactions followed:&quot;Bro gotta be MJ’s Stepson or sum shi 😭.&quot;&quot;Literally MJ’s twin.&quot;Comments on the postAnthony Edwards' paternity suit takes big turnAnthony Edwards has been involved in a long court battle with his ex, Ayesha Howard, in a paternity case. While Ant-Man had previously given the sole custody of the child to Howard, he also later sent papers for her to sign.According to Howard, the conditions in the papers demanded that she doesn't disparage Edwards in public. Moreover, she was also required to post her baby's pictures online.According to US Weekly's report, Edwards' team claimed that Howard has demanded a public apology from the NBA star. Howard's demands include that Edwards should make a post &quot;on all of his official social media platforms, publicly retracting all false and defamatory or misleading statements&quot; which were made about Howard.Moreover, Ant-Man also has to affirm &quot;her integrity and her role as a mother of their daughter.&quot; As per Edwards, Howard has also demanded $50,000 as compensation for the damages done.If Edwards didn't agree to the conditions, she made it clear that she wouldn't put her signature on the paper, fulfilling Edwards' demands.