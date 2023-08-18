"Chocolate City": Andre Iguodala cites 'courtside baddies' meme while predicting Jordan Poole's Wizards' tenure

In a guest appearance on Gilbert Arenas' "Gi's Arena," Andre Iguodala talked about Jordan Poole's potential with the Washington Wizards while also mentioning the famous "courtside baddies" meme from before.

"It's Chocolate City," Iguodala said. "You know (baddies) going to be on the stands. They got all the memes. Every time they see a bad chick it's a Poole Party. But he's already starting to make the right strides like I've heard what he's been doing with his teammates."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is a look at the meme Iguodala was referring to.

Expand Tweet

It was a meme that was constantly reposted on X, as Jordan Poole was recognized as one of the more flashy players in the league.

Beside the meme reference, Iguodala made sure to mention that Poole's production will increase as the Wizards' go-to scorer.

"He averaged 20 last year," Iguodala said, "on a bad year. He going to get to the line. He was the one getting to the line for us. He's the only one that got to the line for us consistently. People act like he had a bad year, I'm like, 'Okay, a bad year like ya'll blamed him for the year we had last

During the 2022–23 season, Jordan Poole averaged 20.4 points per game (43.0% shooting, including 33.6% from 3-point range) and 4.5 assists.

Jordan Poole on the upcoming regular season with the Washington Wizards

After a career year last season with the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole got traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul. The trade package included Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, the 2027 second-round pick, the 2030 first-round pick (top 20 protected), and cash considerations.

During the Wizards' press conference, Poole talked about the potential he sees with the team as the upcoming regular season approaches.

"We really have a chance to do something special," Poole said. "We're locked in. Everybody's bought in. Front office, coaches, players, we got a great group of young guys. D.C. should be exciting."

After helping the Warriors win the championship in the 2022 NBA Finals, Poole finds himself at a different stage in his career. With the opportunity to finally be the go-to scorer on an NBA team, fans should keep an eye on how his situation at Washington turns out.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)