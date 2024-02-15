"Choke the shit out that girl": Gilbert Arenas drops hilarious analogy comparing Draymond Green to Usher's Super Bowl hug on Alicia Keys

Throughout his career, Draymond Green has been known to get into physical altercations. While on his podcast, Gilbert Arenas used the Golden State Warriors forward as an example for the Super Bowl halftime show.

At this year's Super Bowl, pop singer Usher was slated to perform at halftime. He put on a spectacular performance that included an array of guest appearances. Among those to perform alongside him was Alicia Keys.

Usher and Keys ended up being a big topic of conversation as he hugged her from behind on multiple occasions. When giving his thoughts on the halftime show, Arenas stated that Usher has been watching Green play too much.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It was all gravy until Usher tried to Draymond Green her. He watching too many Golden State games," Arenas said. "He damn near choked the sh** out that girl. Almost Draymond Green'd her."

Green has built a reputation of being an "enforcer" for the Golden State Warriors dynasty. He's been suspended multiple times this season, most recently for punching Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic.

Also read: "Laid out like he was dead" - Draymond Green roasts Jusuf Nurkic revealing his covert moves after Suns' center vents to media about scuffle

Why did Gilbert Arenas use a Draymond Green reference in regards to the Super Bowl halftime show?

The reason why the former NBA All-Star used Draymond Green as a reference is because of his actions earlier this year. While many focus on his situation with Nurkic, it was not the first scuffle he was a part of this season.

Back in November, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on their home floor. During the opening minutes, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels started getting chippy. This eventual led to a larger scuffle to where both teams had to be separated.

While all the players were still in the mix, Green was seen choking out Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert from behind. Multiple fines and suspenisons were handed out because of this ordeal. Green's punishment was having to sit out five games.

Arenas used Green as an example for Usher to poke fun at how he was on stage with Alicia Keys during the halftime show. Most of the grabbing and touching he did was from behind, similar to how Green was with Gobert in this scuffle.

Aside from his jokes about the Golden State Warriors forward, Arenas made sure to give Usher his flowers. Before going on that tangent, he opened up on how much he enjoyed the performance overall.

As for Green, he doesn't seem to be changing his ways anytime soon. His beef with Nurkic has sparked up again as the two recently faced off against each other.