“He lost 40 pounds or something when he got into the league and the rest was history” - Chris Broussard cites Charles Barkley’s example in comparison to Zion Williamson’s weight issues

Since being drafted first overall back in 2019, it has been a rocky road for Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. After posting averages of 27 points and 7.2 rebounds in his second season, the 21-year-old missed all of last year due to a foot injury.

Despite only playing a total of 85 games in his first three seasons, Zion Williams still came into a massive payday. This offseason, the Pelicans offered him a five-year, $192.8 million extension.

However, the deal does have one interesting clause in it. If Zion Williamson weighs in at over 295 pounds, it will result in him losing out on guaranteed money.

Zion Williamson's new contract extension will require his weight and body fat percentage to add up to less than 295, per @cclark_13 Failure to meet this could reduce his guaranteed money.

Deals like this are extremely rare, but one analyst feels New Orleans made the right move. FS1's Chris Broussard recently compared the situation of Williamson to that of Hall of Fame big man Charles Barkley.

"This is great for Zion. Alright, he may need the external pressure to do this. I think it's going to make him a much better player. Keep him at his optimum weight."

"Charles Barkley, a lot of people Compare him to Zion, remember He said he lost 40 pounds or something like that when he got into the league and the rest was history."

Did the Pelicans make the right move with Zion Williamson's new contract?

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Looking at it from all angles, it's hard to disagree that New Orleans made the wrong move by putting this clause in Williamson's new deal. In reality, they invested into their franchise cornerstone while also giving themselves a safety net.

Two seasons ago, Williamson proved he has the potential to be the league's next big thing. His combination of size and athleticism is something the NBA hasn't seen before, and he was near impossible to slow down. That being said, he can only be a difference-maker for the Pelicans if he can consistently stay on the floor.

When 2nd year Zion Williamson dropped 39 points on 88 TS% against the MVP Nikola Jokic

Like Broussard said, the clause in his contract could be a great thing for Williamson moving forward. The outside pressure to get himself into optimal shape could be the push he needs to fully un-tap his potential.

With this deal, both sides get what they want. Williamson gets a max contract, while the Pelicans get an incentivised young star. Following the addition of CJ McCollum, New Orleans will have an exciting big three if Williamson can be an everyday figure in the lineup.

Now that all the pressure is on Williamson to get his body right, it will be interesting to see how this deal will affect his training regime moving forward.

