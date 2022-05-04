"Might be one of the greatest all-time playoff performers we've ever seen" - Chris Broussard hilariously calls Ja Morant a postseason great as rebuttal to Nick Wright's Luka Doncic claims

After falling just short in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, Ja Morant fought to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to victory in Game 2. He was rewarded for his efforts as Memphis squeaked out a five-point victory to even up the series.

Morant played 40 minutes in Game 2, and posted a stat line of 47 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. He also shot an efficient 48.4% and 41.7% from beyond the arc. Memphis' All-Star guard continues to blossom into one of the league's brightest young superstars.

After this incredible showing against the Warriors, Chris Broussard went on FS1's "First Things First" to show his love. While praising Ja Morant, he made a rather bold take. He believes Morant may be the greatest playoff performer in NBA history, stating:

"Ja Morant might be one of the greatest all-time playoff performers we've ever seen."

Morant has averaged 27.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 9.4 assists in the postseason. Not bad numbers for a player who is only 22-years-old.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Not only might Ja be the greatest player in the series, Ja Morant might be one of the greatest all-time playoff performers we've ever seen. 🤣🤣 ... Ja is fantastic but I would still take Steph." — @Chris_Broussard "Not only might Ja be the greatest player in the series, Ja Morant might be one of the greatest all-time playoff performers we've ever seen. 🤣🤣 ... Ja is fantastic but I would still take Steph." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/A2jA6XTlEl

Time To Pump The Breaks On Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — Game 6

There is no denying Morant has been huge in the playoffs thus far, but it might be time to pump the breaks on the rising superstar.

He still has a long way to go before he can seriously be put among the all-time greats in terms of playoff performers. While he's been impressive, Morant only has 13 playoff games under his belt.

In all honesty, Ja Morant might not even be the top playoff performer of this current generation.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic just tied Michael Jordan for the highest playoff points per game ever. Through 17 postseason matchups, Doncic has averaged 33.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists.

This does not mean Ja Morant will never reach that category, but he still has a way to go. His meteoric rise is noteworthy, but a player who has not appeared in a conference finals or finals cannot be in the discussion for top postseason performer ever.

One thing that can definitely be said about Morant is that he is not scared of the moment. The Golden State Warriors are looking like legitimate title favorites, and he refuses to back down.

To have that kind of showing against a team like Golden State proves he will not crumble under the weight of pressure.

Edited by Adam Dickson