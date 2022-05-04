"A lot of us in the African American grew up without a father... Let those African American fathers be great" - Former NBA champion rips LaVar Ball and Tee Morant critics on social media 

While the Memphis Grizzlies make a push for the NBA title, Tee Morant has stolen the show. He has been a courtside fixture at almost every game to cheer on his All-Star son, Ja Morant.

While this should be considered a feel-good story, some are starting to turn on Morant and his antics. It has reached the point where comparisons to LaVar Ball are being drawn. Who can forget when Ball was regularly on ESPN and social media saying that his sons were going to be the next faces of the NBA?

As parents, Morant and Ball have every right to be loud and proud in support of their children. Their sons have achieved their dreams of making the NBA, and are some of the brightest faces of the next generation. It's an extremely proud moment for this pair of dads as they've witnessed their journeys firsthand.

In response to the recent backlash, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins took to Twitter to share his thoughts. He feels this hate is unwarranted and that these parents should be able to support their children in any way they please.

"A lot of us in the African American grew up without a father... Let those African American fathers be great."

Tee Morant is making Memphis Grizzlies more likeable

All season, the Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the NBA's best stories. Led by a promising group of young talent, they took the league by storm en route to finishing second in the Western Conference.

Memphis is by far the most likable team in the NBA. Along with being one of the league's most promising young cores, they all enjoy playing alongside one another. Seeing the joy with which they play the game makes them easy to gravitate towards.

If anything, the way Tee Morant has acted this postseason is a testament to Memphis' culture. They are a tight-knit group even beyond the players.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Ja gave his jersey to KAT Sr. after the win and Tee Morant wanted him to put it on Ja gave his jersey to KAT Sr. after the win and Tee Morant wanted him to put it on 😂 https://t.co/tLnTXILwTc

While some might think Tee Morant is taking the story away from Memphis, an argument could be made it's doing the opposite. Ja Morant, his son, is rising to superstar status right before out eyes. Having his dad in the mix cheering him on is a beautiful scene. This vibrant support for his child might draw more casual fans to a team that doesn't get much national attention.

Hating on a story like this is a waste of energy. Seeing a parent be by their child's side at a time like this should be applauded, not ridiculed.

