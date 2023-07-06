Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard could've joined the Golden State Warriors before Golden State traded for Chris Paul, according to reports. Analyst Chris Broussard said a Lillard move to the Warriors wouldn't be "legacy-changing" for his career.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Lillard, who is from Oakland, was interested in joining the Warriors before they traded for a new point guard.

"They could have waited for Dame. Dame is from the Bay Area." Shelburne said. "I know he was interested. ... If he was going to ask for a trade ... the Warriors would have been on that list."

Damian Lillard had interest in the Warriors before Golden State landed Chris Paul, per @ramonashelburne

Reacting to the news, Broussard said:

"Let's say (Damian Lillard) won a championship (with the Warriors)," Broussard said. "This wouldn't be like a legacy-changing ring for Dame.

"If he goes to Miami and they win it, if he went to Boston or Philly and they win it, it's a legacy-changing ring. You go to Golden State, which has won four rings without you. It's great! Dame finally won! It's awesome! Doesn't change the legacy at all."

Dame winning it all w/ any other team = Legacy Changing Ring



Dame winning it all w/ Warriors = Pity Ring
Dame winning it all w/ any other team = Legacy Changing Ring

Based on Broussard's logic, winning a ring with the Warriors would be equivalent to Kevin Durant's championship run with the team. In 2016, KD was heavily criticized for joining a team that beat the OKC Thunder in the postseason.

With the seemingly pending trade of Lillard to the Miami Heat, it could take awhile as they look for another team that could make the elements of the deal work. The Heat has already offered Tyler Herro, but the Blazers have made it clear that they aren't interested in adding Herro.

Damian Lillard's agent will reportedly meet with the Heat

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat

Damian Lillard's trade request seemingly hasn't gotten any sort of movement over the past few days. The Blazers have been a picky trade partner, making it difficult for the Heat to engage. Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, has been firm on trying to get the Blazers to trade the frustrated All-Star.

According to reports, he will be meeting with the Heat to discuss how to approach the trade.

"I had a positive conversation with (Portland general manager) Joe (Cronin)," Goodwin said. "And I made it clear that Damian would want them to sit down and have a meaningful negotiation with Miami. And I think that’s something that Joe and the Blazers will do."

Damian Lillard's agent is looking to sit down and meet with the Miami Heat

