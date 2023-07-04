NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard trade to Heat could involve Ben Simmons in 3-team deal

Damian Lillard has been all over the news after requesting a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. While he prefers the Miami Heat as his next team, NBA analysts are looking into how that trade might work.

Many see the trade happening for the seven-time NBA All-Star, but it will have to involve another team as well.

Heat insider Greg Sylvander reports that Damian Lillard's wish to move to Florida may include the Brooklyn Nets on the negotiation table, who will dangle Ben Simmons as their main chip.

Sylvander tweeted:

"As Dame to Miami deal continues to be worked on, I’m told at least one challenge in negotiations has been the fact BKN wants to ship out Ben Simmons as part of this deal. The sticking point being that no team is particularly interested in taking him so far, per source."

Simmons has not been the same player since arriving in Brooklyn via a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets pulled the plug on the Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant tandem midway through the 2022-23 season, but have had a hard time moving the former first-overall pick.

But another change of scenery may do it for Ben Simmons, as he is projected to play for the Trail Blazers if the three-team trade happens. There, the three-time NBA All-Star will be teaming up with Scoot Henderson and Jerami Grant.

Other players that are rumored to be in the proposed trade were a combination of Miami Heat's Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and even Kyle Lowry. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are reported to be off-limits in trade discussions.

During the 2022-23 season, Simons had his career lowest averages of 6.9 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers are interested in Damian Lillard

Even though Damian Lillard expressed his intentions to preferably join the Miami Heat, the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers are also looking to trade for him.

Reports indicated that Sixers would want to keep Tyrese Maxey off the trading block as much as possible. Instead, Philadelphia is bent on their initial plan of moving James Harden, who also requested to be traded.

On the other hand, the Clippers signed Russell Westbrook in the first days of free agency, but are still looking for the opportunity to get either Harden or Lillard.

Other teams that have been linked to Damian Lillard are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans. We will see if anyone can make a deal to land for Lillard in the coming weeks.

