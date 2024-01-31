Chris Paul injury: When will Warriors veteran guard return? Exploring possible timeline

Golden State Warriors veteran guard Chris Paul has been cleared to do light on-court activities. The Warriors guard had been recently re-evaluated by the medical staff and is gradually preparing for a return to the court. Paul has been a significant part of their system this season, as he leads the second unit.

Paul has missed the last eight games for the team and will likely make a return after a couple of weeks. According to sources, the 12-time All-Star will be re-evaluated after two weeks to assess his readiness. Aside from missing eight straight games, the veteran guard has one game during the final days of November. He also missed the first two games of December.

The 11-time All-NBA has played 32 games this season. He's started in 11 games and is averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

Chris Paul injury update: Will the Warriors veteran guard suit up vs. 76ers?

For the Warriors' game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Paul won't be able to suit up. The team announced that the 2012-13 All-Star Game MVP will still be unavailable for the next two weeks. He will be re-evaluated by the medical staff after that period to assess the injury he sustained.

Another good news for the Warriors would be the injury status of Moses Moody. Moody has missed the last six games due to a left calf strain. He has been cleared to practice with the team and is expected to make progress to return to action.

What happened to Chris Paul?

Paul has missed the past eight games due to a second metacarpal fracture of his left hand. During their game against the Detroit Pistons, the Warriors guard went after the rebound following his attempt from the three-point arc. The 6-foot guard made contact with Pistons guard Jaden Ivey and immediately grabbed his hand in pain.

After that, he was taken out of the game and escorted into the locker room. Paul played for 23 minutes that night and finished the game with eight points, six rebounds and four assists. The guard left in the middle of the third period and never returned to the court.

Warriors open to trading Chris Paul according to NBA insider

The Warriors are looking to make a trade this season to save their campaign. One of the names that has emerged as a potential trade asset for the organization is Paul. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team will likely entertain any trade talks that involve the guard.

"They’re gonna take calls on Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul. Could they get interest even on a guy like Klay Thompson? I think those are very much open conversations for the Warriors. They have to be open-minded," Charania said.

Although Paul doesn't play like he used to anymore, he's still an effective leader for Golden State.

